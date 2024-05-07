WATCH: TNT perfectly syncs Kendrick Lamar's "Not Like Us" diss for Drake with Timberwolves' highlight reel amid Game 2 dominance

TNT continues to roll with Kendrick Lamar's diss tracks on Drake during the 2024 NBA Playoffs after syncing "Not Like Us" with the Timberwolves highlight reel during Game 2. TNT rolled the tape as the teams headed into the fourth quarter, with Minnesota holding a 22-point lead. The video perfectly matched the game's vibe amid Anthony Edwards and Co's dominance.

TNT also played Lamar's previous diss track, "Euphoria," during halftime of Game 6 between the Dallas Mavericks and LA Clippers. Shaquille O'Neal even guessed the song correctly, while Kenny Smith hilariously said he doesn't want to be in the middle of the rap beef between Lamar and Drake.

Before these two incidents, Future, Metro Boomin and Lamar's "Like That" song reignited the beef between the latter and Drake. The artists have gone back and forth since, with Drake releasing four tracks and Lamar coming up with five, including the collab with Future and Metro Boomin.

The consensus around one of the biggest rap battles in recent memory is that Kendrick Lamar has come out on top, and TNT seems to have inadvertently picked a side, as they are yet to play any of Drake's tracks.

Fans stunned at TNT playing Kendrick Lamar's disses during Timberwolves-Nuggets and other games

Kendrick Lamar's diss tracks against Drake include serious allegations of pedophilia, accusing the latter of several misconducts during his tenure in the rap industry. That also includes Lamar accusing Drake of hiding his firstborn child.

The lyrics and content in Lamar's disses left NBA fans stunned over TNT's choice to feature the songs in their intro and outros of halftime and quarter changes.

As @BIggMo5 wrote:

"TNT wild for having Kendrick Lamar diss song as the track lol"

"Nah NBA TNT playing Kendrick Lamar’s DISS track on Drake is complete foul," @jposornio added.

"TNT playing the Drake Pedo beat," wrote @JSportsBetting1

Timberwolves dominate Nuggets to take 2-0 lead in DPOY frontrunner Rudy Gobert's absence

The Timberwolves put on a defensive clinic to remain unbeaten in the 2024 NBA Playoffs on Monday. The Timberwolves smoked the Nuggets 106-80, putting a defensive clinic against the reigning NBA champions despite missing Rudy Gobert, who was with his family on the eve of his child's birth.

The Timberwolves held the Nuggets to a playoffs franchise-low 35 points in the first half and took a 32-point lead at one stage. They found a sustainable way to neutralize Nikola Jokic and Jamal Murray, individually and in their two-man game.

With how lopsided the series has looked, the Timberwolves' shot at sweeping Denver with wins at home in Games 3 and 4 seems solid.