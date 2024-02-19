Watch: Tony Brothers’ hilarious mimicry of Tyrese Haliburton’s broken shooting form while scoffing at him with ‘Do your job’

Tyrese Haliburton shared a hilarious moment with NBA head crew chief Tony Brothers at the All-Star Game on Sunday during the pre-game warmup, entertaining fans in attendance watching the players practicing together.

In a glimpse during the warmup broadcast, Haliburton was seen in the specially customized All-Star jacket, on the sidelines talking to Tony. He was heard saying:

"I'll make shots, you blow the whistle."

Tony Brother replied:

"No, just do your job. Let me show you"

Tony continued to mock Haliburton's shooting form, but the latter had no issues with as the two continued to laugh.

Haliburton had talked about his shooting form; when he was a kid and learning how to shoot; he did not have enough strength.

His momentum from bringing the ball down to his knees in a "Dipping" motion gave him enough to shoot as a kid, but as he got older, his shooting form remained the same as he gained strength.

Tyrese Haliburton showed out at home for All-Star Weekend

Tyrese Haliburton's impressed in both the 3-point contest and the skills challenge. His win in the relay segment was marked by an off-the-backboard dunk. He also received warm reception from fans in Indiana throughout the weekend, underscoring his status as a bonafide superstar in the making.

Hosting the events in his home city played a role, but it's clear that Haliburton has the potential to join the ranks of marquee players like Kevin Durant and LeBron James, who have dominated the league and boosted its marketability for years.

Haliburton may not have clinched the MVP title, but his contribution of 32 points to the East's total of 211 was impressive. His performance included a 10-of-14 shooting spree from the 3-point line and six assists in 27 minutes of play.

His standout performance on the night and over the weekend solidified his status as a superstar as he seeks to extend his influence beyond just the Pacers.

"Meeting people where I'm from is not really a thing, it means the world to me and I just want to continue doing what I'm doing and gaining people's respect," he said.

In a display of impressive sharpshooting, Haliburton lit up the first quarter with five 3-pointers in a 1:32 span as the East led 53-47 after 12 minutes.