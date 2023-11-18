WATCH: Trae Young makes De'Anthony Melton touch earth with nasty crossover

Trae Young is one of the NBA’s most elusive players. The diminutive point guard’s handles and shiftiness make him a tough cover, particularly around the perimeter. Young can often get off any kind of shot he wants because of the aforementioned factors. The Philadelphia 76ers, who are visiting the Atlanta Hawks, are very familiar with what he can do.

That familiarity has not made the Sixers’ job of containing the two-time All-Star easy. In tonight’s NBA In-Season Tournament matchup, Philly has assigned De’Anthony Melton as Young’s primary defender.

The Hawks superstar gave Melton this treatment in the first quarter of the said game:

70% Win (110-25-1) 70% Win (110-25-1) 70% Win (110-25-1) Unlock Free tips from our Experts Get Picks Now

De’Anthony Melton tried to avoid Hawks center Clint Capela’s left leg as the big man rolled to the basket following a fake screen. Melton, who was now a second behind Young, tried to cover ground by aggressively going to the point guard’s right hand.

Trae Young, knowing his defender’s unenviable position, snatched the ball back with a quick crossover. Melton’s momentum and the suddenness of Young’s move sent him sprawling to the floor. Tyrese Maxey, who was slotted in the corner to guard Dejounte Murray, desperately tried to lunge after Young.

Young’s triple cut the 76ers lead 15-12 with 7:44 left in the first period. It was his last three points of the quarter, though, and he finished with nine points in the entire first half. “Ice Trae” struggled with his shots, hitting 2-8 and only 1-4 from behind the arc.

Atlanta’s role players have come to support Trae Young

The Atlanta Hawks know Trae Young will be front and center of the Philadelphia 76ers’ defensive game plan. Philly knows all too well how badly things can go for them if they let him get into a rhythm and control the game.

With the defense forcing Young to miss shots, the Hawks’ role players have stepped up big for the team. Jalen Johnson is continuing his breakout season. He led all Atlanta players with 10 points in the first half. Johnson also had seven rebounds and one assist to his name.

Expand Tweet

De’Andre Hunter, Saddiq Bey and the veteran Bogdan Bogdanovic have been superb as well. They have combined for 21 points, seven rebounds and one assist. Trae Young will need them to sustain their form in the second half.

The Philadelphia 76ers took a slim 57-56 edge heading into the halftime break. The action is expected to heat up as both teams try to get a much-needed win in the NBA In-Season Tournament.