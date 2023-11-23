Watch: Trae Young and Onyeka Okongwu produce late clutch moments as Hawks stun Nets in OT thriller

The Atlanta Hawks defeated the Brooklyn Nets in a 147-145 overtime thriller. Trae Young and Onyeka Okongwu came to the Hawks' aid in the final few seconds of overtime. Young knocked down a big-time mid-range shot to put Atlanta up by one with 17.3 seconds remaining on the game clock. Okongwu then denied Mikal Bridges from potentially bringing the Nets back up by one.

Fortunately for the Hawks, Trae Young was as explosive as always as he erupted for 43 points. While Okongwu was offline the entire game on defense, his only block was very timely as his rejection sealed the deal for Atlanta's victory on Wednesday.

Hawks vs Nets recap: Trae Young explodes for 43 points

Trae Young's exceptional performance helped the Atlanta Hawks clinch a thrilling 147-145 overtime victory against the visiting Brooklyn Nets, breaking the Hawks' three-game losing streak. Young notably contributed 14 of his season-high 43 points in overtime, securing a crucial basket with 18 seconds left to grant Atlanta a 144-143 lead, later extending it to three points with two successful free throws, 6.7 seconds before the game concluded.

During regular play, a crucial tip-in by Cameron Johnson gave Brooklyn a slight edge with 3.3 seconds remaining. Yet, Young's one of two successful free throws with one second left on the clock balanced the score at 131-131, forcing the game into overtime.

De'Andre Hunter made an impact with 25 points and 11 rebounds, complemented by Dejounte Murray's contribution of 20 points for the Hawks. Clint Capela had an influential performance, registering 14 points, 15 rebounds and three blocks.

Mikal Bridges equaled his personal record with 45 points and secured 10 rebounds for the Nets. Spencer Dinwiddie contributed 26 points and dished out 12 assists, while Cameron Johnson added 23 points, and Nic Claxton tallied 22 points along with 11 rebounds for Brooklyn.

Atlanta took command in the initial quarter, establishing a 45-33 lead, driven by Young's impressive 19-point performance and a succession of six consecutive three-pointers. Despite Atlanta showing signs of weariness in the third quarter, they managed to reclaim momentum, executing an 8-2 run and entering the fourth quarter with a 100-95 lead.