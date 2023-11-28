Watch: Trail Blazers' star Deandre Ayton shows why he's nicest man in NBA

DeAndre Ayton seems to be fitting in with his new team, and he also is loved by fans even on the road. The Portland Trail Blazers star was seen interacting with a young fan before Portland’s game in Indiana on Monday.

Before the game, Ayton saw the young boy holding a sign. It drew the attention of the big man.

“I will get the blues if I don’t get Deandre Ayton’s shoes,” the sign read.

Ayton made a promise to the fan, and after the game, he found him and delivered his game-worn shoes to the boy’s delight. The shoes were black-and-white animal print Pumas.

The young fan looked on in awe. He said he had never seen shoes like that before. Ayton’s shoe size is certainly astonishing: he wears a US size 18. Puma makes special shoes for the center.

The Blazers pulled off the road upset against the Indiana Pacers 114-110. Ayton had 22 points and 13 rebounds. He went 9-of-13 on the night.

Deandre Ayton’s first season with Portland

Deandre Ayton was traded to the Portland Trail Blazers as part of the three-team deal involving the Phoenix Suns and Milwaukee Bucks.

Ayton was sent to Portland alongside Toumani Camara and Jrue Holiday. Holiday was later sent to the Boston Celtics. The Blazers shipped out Jusuf Nurkic, Keon Johnson and Nassir Little in the deal.

Ayton is fitting into the young team in Portland. He is a central piece of the starting lineup and has only missed one game.

The Blazers have struggled to a 5-12 record and have dealt with other injuries. Ayton is leading the team in rebounding with 11.1 per game. He is averaging 13.3 points per game. He is ninth in the NBA, shooting 59.3 percent this season.

The number is a bit off for Ayton. He put up 18.0 ppg last season with Phoenix. In the season before, he averaged 17.2 ppg. Ayton has taken a bit of a backseat in the frontcourt as Jerami Grant has taken the volume from others in Portland. Grant is averaging 23.4 ppg.

Deandre Ayton could get more opportunities as the season goes on. Portland is still without star guard Anfernee Simons as he heals from a surgically repaired thumb. First-round pick Scoot Henderson has also been in and out of the lineup due to injuries. The team could be cautious with their young star, which could mean more touches for Ayton.