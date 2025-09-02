Watch: Transformed Luka Doncic shows off incredible defensive awareness and athleticism with sensational block vs Iceland

Luka Doncic started Tuesday's EuroBasket 2025 clash between Slovenia and Iceland with a monster block just moments into the game.The all-new slimmed-down Doncic looked quick and light on his feet as he collapsed to divert a floater attempt from Icelandic guard Elvar Fridriksson.Despite the heads-up defensive play, Doncic went on to pick up three fouls through the first ten minutes of action. While players foul out with just five personal fouls under EuroBasket rules, the NBA star wound up playing nearly a full 14 minutes through the first half as Slovenia looks to climb the Group D standings.Over 13 minutes &amp; 50 seconds of action, Doncic logged nine points, four rebounds and two assists, while also adding a block and a steal to his box score total.LA Lakers legend excited for 2025-26 season with Luka DoncicWhile Luka Doncic is currently competing with Slovenia in the EuroBasket 2025 group stage, many fans are eagerly awaiting the start of the 2025-26 NBA season.Between Doncic's new slimmed-down physique and a chance for the five-time All-NBA First Team member to play a full season of Lakers basketball, anticipation is continuing to build.With training camp set to start at the beginning of October, LA legend Pau Gasol weighed in on the year ahead during an interview with SportsNet at a recent LA Sparks game this week:&quot;It’s great. Obviously, we were all thrilled, shocked and excited last season when the trade happened. It’s great to have Luka in a Lakers uniform and having that anchor for the next many years to come. Super excited for the team. Let's see how we can take advantage of the team right now and try to have another run at it.”While the Luka Doncic-Anthony Davis trade last season certainly made waves, the groundbreaking nature of the deal, and the change of scenery seemed to weigh on Doncic.Additionally, after an NBA Finals appearance and a 2024 Paris Olympic run prior to the 2024-25 season, Doncic dealt with injuries that sidelined him for 32 games.Heading into this season, however, Doncic is not only acclimated in LA, but he's also familiar with coach JJ Redick's coaching style.With a revamped roster that will include 2022 Defensive Player of the Year Marcus Smart and veteran big man Deandre Ayton, only time will tell how the season ahead plays out for Luka Doncic and the LA Lakers.