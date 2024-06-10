Game 2 between the Boston Celtics and Dallas Mavericks was another star-studded affair as some big names showed up to catch the marquee NBA Finals clash at TD Garden on Sunday. Rapper and producer Travis Scott and Metro Boomin attended courtside, rocking a pair of Green Jordan Jumpman Jacks to support the home side. Both music icons were shown on the jumbotron as the arena erupted in cheers.

Boomin was seated next to Bia and waved at the fans when he was shown on the big screen.

Expand Tweet

Trending

70% Win (110-25-1) 70% Win (110-25-1) 70% Win (110-25-1) Unlock Free tips from our Experts Get Picks Now

The cameras panned to Scott in the third quarter and the "Butterfly Effect" star dressed in a black leather jacket waved to the crowd. BIA, a Medford native, performed at halftime. Her most recent appearance on the Billboard Hot 100 came for the hit track “Likka Sto 2” alongside Scott.

Explore the NBA Draft 2024 with our free NBA Mock Draft Simulator & be the GM of your favorite NBA team.

Expand Tweet

Other guests included former Celtics player Paul Pierce and several renowned faces including Dana Barros, Tacko Fall, Leon Powe and Shaquille O’Neal. New England Patriots' Ja’Whaun Bentley, Deatrich Wise and K.J. Osborn were in attendance in Game 2, as was former head coach Bill Belichick.

Boston Celtics vs. Dallas Mavericks hurtles to a thrilling finish as fourth-quarter kicks on

At the time of writing, the Celtics engineered a dominating 83-74 lead as the fourth quarter kicked on. The Mavericks firmly appear to be in the hunt with Luka Doncic recording 29 points while battling injuries. P.J. Washington and Kyrie Irving had 13 and 12 points each as the Mavs looked to edge closer and force a close contest.

The Celtics managed to fend off Dallas since tip-off with Jrue Holiday getting into form with 23 points. Jaylen Brown had 17 points and seven rebounds to his name, while Jayson Tatum finally appeared to get a move on with 16 points after a quiet first half. He also dished out 12 assists for the rest of the Boston unit as they look to take a 2-0 lead in the series.

Expand Tweet

Should the Celtics wrap up with another win, the action will then shift to Dallas where Doncic and Kyrie Irving will hope to use home court advantage in Games 3 and 4 to even the series. At this stage, Boston are firm favorite even if they hit the road for the next couple of games.

Their well-rounded unit has been too much for the Mavs, who have been left lacking on either end at different intervals of the game. As for the stars turning up to cheer for Boston, they are in for an exciting end to the contest.