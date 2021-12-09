Watch: Two-time NFL champion Eli Manning throws a touchdown pass to Brooklyn Nets star Kevin Durant

Kevin Durant and Eli Manning were the latest stars from the NBA and NFL, respectively, present in the same frame together. Manning, a two-time Super Bowl champion with the New York Giants, threw a touchdown pass for Durant in a recent post uploaded by Overtime on Twitter, who reposted the video originally uploaded by Rich Kleiman on his Instagram account. Here's the clip:

The two sports personalities representing the city of New York filmed this segment at the home ground of the Giants, the MetLife Stadium. Like many other NBA stars, Kevin Durant is also a huge fan of football and the NFL. The Brooklyn Nets forward once said he would be a wide receiver if he played football instead of basketball.

"I mean, I could play football," Kevin Durant said to his manager Rich Kleiman on the "Boardroom: Outside the Office" podcast. "I can be a wideout at least...Well, I could go, all go routes."

Can Kevin Durant bring a championship to New York with the Brooklyn Nets?

Kevin Durant joined the Brooklyn Nets in 2019, becoming one of the latest top athletes to represent a New York-based sports team. He did not play in the 2019-20 campaign due to injury but returned for the 2020-21 season. However, Durant didn't play for large swathes in his first full season with the franchise due to injury struggles.

Nevertheless, the 2014 MVP contributed greatly for the Nets during the 2021 playoffs and almost single-handedly led them past the eventual champions, the Milwaukee Bucks, in the second round. Kevin Durant averaged 34.3 points and 9.3 rebounds per game across 12 appearances in the 2021 playoffs. That production was his career-high in postseason basketball.

Durant has successfully managed to carry that momentum over into the 2021-22 NBA regular season. The "Slim Reaper" is averaging a league-leading 28.4 points per game so far and has led the Nets to a 17-8 start. He is also among the top favorites to win the MVP award.

The city of New York hasn't seen either of their NBA teams, the Knicks or the Nets, win an NBA title since 1973. Kevin Durant, a two-time champion, is more than capable of ending that drought. The Nets have one of the best rosters in the league this year, which also includes James Harden and Kyrie Irving. The latter is yet to play a game, though. He is ineligible to play due to his anti-vaccination stance.

Nevertheless, the Nets are still considered among the top favorites in the Eastern Conference. Kevin Durant and James Harden have done a commendable job in the absence of Irving to lead the side to the best record in the East. Harden hasn't been able to find his rhythm yet, but once he does, the Nets' odds of going all the way will only get better, especially with the kind of form Durant is in right now.

Edited by David Nyland