Watch: Tyler Herro & Jack Harlow seen working on ‘anger issues’ in ‘White Men Can’t Jump’ 

Tyler Herro & Jack Harlow were recently featured in a scene for the upcoming 'White Men Can't Jump' remake. The clip quickly made the rounds on social media as the Herro put on a pretty hilarious performance, yelling at a trainer before kicking a ball into the stands.

Meanwhile, Jack Harlow sat on the sidelines, speaking to another character who many fans in the comments couldn't help but notice resembled Dwyane Wade. The film, which is a remake of a 1992 comedy movie starring Wesley Snipes and Woody Harrelson.

The remake, which was released on May 19th, features rapper Jack Harlow, as well as Sinqua Walls. In addition, NBA veteran Blake Griffin, who helped produce the movie, makes an appearance as himself, as well as reporter Taylor Rooks.

As some fans may recall, this isn't the first time Tyler Herro & Jack Harlow have worked together on a project.

Tyler Herro & Jack Harlow earn attention for music video

Back in 2020, Tyler Herro & Jack Harlow appeared alongside one another for the 'Tyler Herro' music video following the release of a song by Harlow. As Herro revealed several years ago after the NBA bubble, Harlow is his favorite rapper.

While Herro was trolled by critics on social media following the release of the song, he stated to Heavy that the reviews have been pretty positive. In addition, opponents haven't used the song to talk trash to him.

“Some of my teammates tell me they like the song, but nobody really brought that up at all, surprisingly.”

Cleveland Cavaliers v Miami Heat

Since then, Tyler Herro & Jack Harlow have seemingly struck up a pretty solid friendship. During an appearance on ESPN, Harlow weighed in on his prediction for the Miami Heat vs Boston Celtics ECF matchup, saying:

“I’m in a difficult spot because my man [Tyler Herro] is injured right now," Harlow said. "I love to see him healthy, but I grew up a Celtics fan. So, I kind of love to see my man [Jayson] Tatum take it to the next round. [We’ll] see what happens."

Should the Miami Heat manage to make it to the NBA Finals, Herro was expected to return from the hand injury he sustained in the first round of the playoffs. Unfortunately, the latest updates indicate that Herro won't be ready to return in time.

