Watch: Tyler Herro's girlfriend Katya Elise Henry advertises fat burner products by beverage company worth $13.6 million

Miami Heat guard Tyler Herro's girlfriend Katya Elise Henry is an American fitness model, trainer, and social media celebrity. She has worked as a personal trainer and owns an international women-focused brand called Workouts By Katya. Her brand caters to women's self-improvement journeys by offering workout plans, recipe books, and clothing. Katya has also been featured in many fitness magazines.

Katya is the brand ambassador and face of EHPlabs' plant-based protein brand, Blessed Protein, and has taken part in many promotional campaigns. She recently advertised the company's new range of fat burner products called the 'Oxygreens' on her social media. She also shared a promo code for her followers to avail discount.

Katya Elise Henry promoting 'Oxygreens' by EHPlabs (via Instagram)

Per GrowJo, the company is valued at $13.6 million and its brand offers a plant-based protein that is both vegan-friendly and all-natural. Each scoop contains 23g of protein and is known for its irresistibly delicious taste. Additionally, it is gluten-free, soya-free, and dairy-free.

Tyler Herro and Katya Elise Henry's relationship

Tyler has been in a relationship with Katya since 2020. Together, they have two children, a daughter and a son. Herro and his girlfriend became parents to their first child, Zya, in September 2021, and they had their second child, Harlem, in January 2023.

She confessed that it is not easy dating an NBA player and has also admitted that she and Herro are in no hurry to tie the knot.

Tyler Herro and his family (via Instagram)

It has been reported that the duo's relationship has been plagued by rumors of adultery and unfaithfulness over the years. Katya also dropped a cryptic message that seemed to suggest the Heat guard's loyalty was in question back in March 2022.

Although it is nothing new for an athlete to indulge in cheating, there has been no strong evidence to support the rumors.

The 6'5'' Heat guard was selected 13th overall by the Heat in the 2019 NBA draft. Since then, he has been a revelation for them and has twice made it to the NBA finals. He also won the KIA 6th Man of The Year award following a brilliant 2021-22 season.

In his four seasons with the Heat so far, Tyler Herro has averaged 17.7 points, 3.5 assists and 4.9 rebounds per game while shooting 37.8% from the three. Last year, he signed a lucrative 4-year $130 million extension with the Heat.