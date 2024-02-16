Watch: Tyrese Haliburton cruises in $10 million IndyCar for 2024 NBA All-Star Weekend event in Pacers gear

Indiana Pacers star Tyrese Haliburton made his presence known as he welcomed the NBA All-Star Weekend in fashion. As it's known that Indianapolis is the Racing Capital of the World, Haliburton didn't miss a chance to honor the city's biggest attraction by driving an IndyCar.

The city of Indiana is the host of this year's NBA All-Star Weekend. Since the city is known for its Motor Speedway, Haliburton pulled up in style. He boarded a $10 million IndyCar complete with a racing jacket and helmet to keep his identity hidden while on the ride.

As the car came to a halt, the Pacers star stood up and took off the helmet, revealing to the fans his face. Fans who were waiting outside the venue were surprised and amazed by the gesture from their All-Star.

Watch the video below to see Haliburton arrive in style.

According to sources, an IndyCar can run up to $10 million per car. This is why Haliburton's decision to ride the vehicle to welcome the All-Star Weekend was a perfect opportunity.

This is the point guard's second time to be selected as an All-Star. Haliburton is averaging 21.8 points, 3.9 rebounds and 11.7 assists this season.

Tyrese Haliburton dreamt of becoming an All-Star

Tyrese Haliburton will represent the Pacers as part of the Eastern Conference All-Stars as a starter for the first time in his career. Last season, he was selected as a reserve All-Star. From there, he improved his game and has been the outspoken leader for Indiana.

In a recent interview, Haliburton shared that it was his dream to become an NBA player even at a young age. Looking back at where he was when he was young, the point guard has achieved the goal of becoming an NBA player.

"Some people tried to shoot it down. But I never let that get to me. I felt like it was possible. If I could get into college basketball, we’d see what happened. Within two years I had the opportunity to go into the NBA," Haliburton said.

He outdid his dream of simply becoming an NBA player by outshining others and becoming an All-Star. Now that he's set to play in his second All-Star game, he's been able to live his dream. His parents have been supporting his dream since he was young and Tyrese shared that in a recent interview.

"My dad has always preached to me to dream big and have faith in what you wanted to do... My mom never missed a game of mine growing up, like ever. Every AAU tournament, every everything, she was always there."

Many believed in him and now Haliburton has established himself as one of the best All-Star players in the league.

