WATCH: Tyrese Haliburton fanboys after meeting WWE royalty Booker T & Queen Sharmell

It has been exciting to watch Tyrese Haliburton play of late. He was recently seen fanboying the legendary WWE stars Booker T and Queen Sharmell before Tuesday night's ball game. Haliburton was excited to see the two former wrestlers, expressing his fandom for WWE.

James Johnson also joined the young Indiana Pacers guard to greet Booker T, sharing in on the wholesome moment. Haliburton hurriedly told the stars they needed a picture together after the game.

It's common for NBA stars to receive lively greetings from fans, given their stature with the public. NBA players feel the same way when interacting with other famous sports athletes and celebrities.

Tyrese Haliburton discussed his love for the WWE

Speaking to Indy Star's Scott Agness, Tyrese Haliburton professed his love for the WWE.

"When I was a kid, he (late uncle) used to come to my house, and we always watched it together," Haliburton said. "Every time I watch, I think about my Uncle Gary."

"They used to be pay-per-views, now they're PLEs. My mom would pay for it if I cried hard enough for it. It's a memory I have with him and my dad always took me to it whenever they came to Wisconsin."

Tyrese Haliburton discussed the defensive pressure he's been getting from the opposing teams

Following Wednesday night's 144-113 win against the Charlotte Hornets, Tyrese Haliburton spoke about getting the defensive pressure from the opposing teams. He says he has been getting blitzed, causing problems for Indiana's offense, per Tony East from Fan Nation's "All Pacers."

"I've never been blitzed like this," Haliburton said. "It's new for me. I'm watching a lot of different film on a lot of different guys who get blitzed pretty regularly. That's been cool. I think I've just been missing. Missing a lot of opportunities, a lot of shots." It's been interesting to see how teams doing it differently."

Against the Hornets, Haliburton put up 19 points (6-of-14 shooting, including 3-of-9 from 3-point range), 13 assists and four turnovers. It wasn't a terrible shooting display, but the four turnovers are noticeable. Considering the Pacers' play, Haliburton has to create shots for himself and make quick decisions for his teammates at the offensive end.

However, because of the excessive blitzing lately from the rival teams, the turnovers have started to pile up. His shotmaking is getting hampered in the process.

In his last eight games with the Pacers, Haliburton averaged 20.1 points (45.9% shooting, including 36.7% from 3-point range), 12.1 assists and 4.0 turnovers per game.