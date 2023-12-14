Watch: Tyrese Haliburton flexes his high school letterman jacket ahead of Pacers vs Bucks

The Indiana Pacers are set to face the Milwaukee Bucks on Wednesday night, and Tyrese Haliburton seems to be in a nostalgic mood. Haliburton pulled up to the Fiserv Forum rocking his old high school letterman jacket. The Pacers star played for Oshkosh (Wisconsin) North High School, where he led his team to a state championship in his senior year as a three-star recruit heading into college.

Expand Tweet

Looking back at his high school playing years, Haliburton was already a bonafide star. He was an all-around player who averaged 22.9 points, 6.2 assists, 5.1 rebounds, 3.5 steals and 1.7 blocks per game as a senior year.

70% Win (110-25-1) 70% Win (110-25-1) 70% Win (110-25-1) Unlock Free tips from our Experts Get Picks Now

Fast forward to the present day, Haliburton has backed up his supremacy back in high school as he already notched one All-Star nod last season and played for Team USA in the 2023 FIBA World Cup this summer. He's carrying the Indiana Pacers (13-8) in the Eastern Conference, helping them into the top five.

Can Tyrese Haliburton maintain his undefeated streak against the Bucks this season?

Indiana Pacers vs. Milwaukee Bucks: Semifinals, NBA In-Season Tournament

Throughout 21 games, the Indiana Pacers have faced the Milwaukee Bucks on two occasions. Despite having two of the greatest stars in the league, the Bucks are yet to win against Tyrese Haliburton and the Pacers.

The first time these two teams met was on Nov. 9 when Haliburton, Bennedict Mathurin, and Myles Turner stopped Giannis Antetokounmpo's 54-point assault in Indiana's 126-124 win.

Some argued that the Bucks didn't have Damian Lillard by their side as the reason why Milwaukee lost the first bout. However, their rematch took place in the NBA In-Season Tournament, this time with Lillard in the lineup. Despite having their dynamic duo present, Haliburton and Turner took punched a ticket to the championship game against the LA Lakers with a 128-119 win.

With that in mind, the Indiana Pacers have proven this season that they are more than capable of hanging with the elite teams in the league. Indiana has all the momentum coming into the matchup which should give them the upper hand against the Milwaukee Bucks.