Watch: Tyrese Haliburton nails deep bucket on live show racking $50,000 for giveaway

The NBA's future is in great hands with several young and exciting players who have made their presence known in the league. Such as Indiana Pacers star Tyrese Haliburton. Interestingly, Haliburton's deep shotmaking skills were shown off in his appearance at "The Pat McAfee Show," as he launched a deep shot to win $50k for 100 people.

What made the shot impressive was the fact that Tyrese Haliburton effortlessly drained the deep shot on his first try. Garnering hilarious reactions from Pat McAfee and the rest of the podcast hosts. The Pacers guard didn't even need much warm-up or time to settle into his shot.

The $500 giveaway is easy to be a part of as one simply has to repost the video and reply with a wholesome message to someone. If selected to be part of the 100 lucky people to receive the cash prize, they simply have to include the easiest option to receive the money.

Tyrese Haliburton talked about being part of the 2024 NBA All-Star Game

The 2024 NBA All-Star Game in Indianapolis Indiana is only a few days away, and Tyrese Haliburton is set to represent the city. In anticipation of one of the most eagerly awaited events, the Pacers guard spoke to Andscape's Marc J. Spears about the surreal feeling of being part of such elite company.

"Wow, I couldn't believe it," Haliburton said. "I thought it was crazy, especially because of the great guards we have in the East. So, to see my name fit in there, it means the world to me. On the road, we're seeing fans pop up with my jersey on. ... So it's something that keeps happening on a regular basis and it's hard to put into words."

Originally, Tyrese Haliburton was selected 12th overall by the Sacramento Kings in the 2020 NBA draft. In his two seasons with the Kings, he showcased efficient shotmaking. However, he was later moved to Indiana midway through the 2021-22 season in exchange for Domantas Sabonis, Buddy Hield and Tristan Thompson.

Still, Haliburton soon found his footing with the Pacers as the main option on the team. Posting quality numbers in his third season with the team. Due to his continuous rise to NBA stardom, his fanbase has grown over the years. The young guard has continued to show how far his game has come since first arriving in the league.

Representing the team one is playing for during the NBA All-Star Weekend is an incredible honor for any player. It is something that shouldn't be taken for granted, especially in a young and promising career for Haliburton.

This season, Tyrese Haliburton is averaging 21.8 points (49.2% FG, 40.0% 3P) and 11.7 assists per game.