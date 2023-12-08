Watch: Tyrese Haliburton pulls up from logo to put Pacers ahead of Bucks 

All-Star guard Tyrese Haliburton is having a phenomenal season, and he is far from done. After leading the Indiana Pacers to the semifinals of the NBA In-Season tournament, Haliburton was at it again, making crucial plays against the highly-touted Milwaukee Bucks and putting on a show the fans will not quickly forget in a 128-119 win on Thursday night.

The Bucks came into the second quarter leading 29-27, but Indiana took a 63-51 lead heading into halftime thanks to Haliburton having a Herculean high-scoring quarter.

According to the Athletic, "Despite his eye-popping percentages, Haliburton can be a reluctant shooter at times." This was not the case in the third quarter against Milwaukee as the Indiana guard sank one of the most impressive logo 3-pointers of the recent past.

70% Win (110-25-1) 70% Win (110-25-1) 70% Win (110-25-1) Unlock Free tips from our Experts Get Picks Now

Expand Tweet

Indiana advances to the championship game

Tyrese Haliburton hauled 27 points and 15 assists to lead the Indiana Pacers to the inaugural NBA In-Season championship game.

Indiana looked ready and poised as the game started jumping to a fast 4-0 lead. Anybody who watches Indiana games knew the Bucks were in trouble as Haliburton was getting to his spots too easily.

During the fourth quarter, the Pacers stayed poised and did not crumble under pressure. Offense is what they are good at, and they continued to score late in the game. The Milwaukee Bucks couldn't get enough defensive stops to string together back to back baskets or to keep up with the pumped-up Pacers.

In the final minutes, Indiana upped up the intensity, looking the hungrier of the two teams. Bruce Brown had a crucial steal leading to a basket, and then Haliburton sunk a huge 3-pointer on the next trip down.

The Pacers did not make a mistake and played the free-throw game like the pros they are, holding on to win 128-119.

If Haliburton can replicate or exceed the 27 points and 15 assists he bagged in the game, then Indiana (12-8) will have a good chance of taking the In-Season trophy back home with them.

Myles Turner finished with 26 points and 10 rebounds.

The Pacers resume their regular season campaign next Monday.