Watch: Tyrese Haliburton and R&B singer Mario belt out blockbuster hit 'Let Me Love You' at NBA All-Star party

Indiana Pacers guard Tyrese Haliburton was spotted belting out Mario's blockbuster hit song 'Let Me Love You'. In an impromptu collaboration, Haliburton sang alongside the singer Mario at an NBA All-Star party during the All-Star weekend in Indianapolis on Sunday.

The demand on Haliburton's time since Thursday had been constant on a minute-to-minute, hour-to-hour basis. But obviously, that's an assignment he took on willingly. He was the bright young face of the franchise that hosted the All-Star Game for the first time since 1985.

"It's been a zoo," Haliburton said in Saturday's press conference. "It's been a lot, but it's been a lot of fun. I've been told I'm kind of like the prom king of the weekend, so just doing whatever I'm asked to do."

50 Cent thanks Tyrese Haliburton for always covering his parlays

At the NBA All-Star party, the Grammy Award-winning rapper 50 Cent took the stage to humorously thank Haliburton for always covering his parlays. The rapper implied that Haliburton could be counted upon to cover the spreads when he bets on the Indiana Pacers games.

"This motherf***er is the best. I at the sports b I'm not sure about that, but I know he's gonna cover. I know he's gonna cover," said 50 Cent.

Tyrese Haliburton's All-Star Game performance

The Indiana Pacers star was a starter for the Eastern Conference squad after being a reserve last season. A status upgrade that reflects his improvements as a player.

Playing at his home stadium in Indianapolis, the local star got hot early on, draining five three-pointers to accumulate 15 points in mere 92 seconds. Haliburton shot his fifth three-pointer from the All-Star logo toward the half-court line and was being double-teamed just four minutes into the game.

"I was just going to keep shooting until I missed," Haliburton shared after the game.

Finally, on his sixth attempt, Tyrese Haliburton missed one. But he already had 15 points and was the early star of the show. It was a dreamy first few minutes for Indiana's face of the franchise, and the Pacers star guard was having fun in the game while trying to entertain.

Haliburton was in a tight MVP battle with the Milwaukee Bucks star Damian Lillard. Eventually, when NBA commissioner Adam Silver announced Lillard as MVP postgame, the Indianapolis crowd greeted the decision with boos in support of their star point guard.

Tyrese Haliburton contributed 32 points, seven rebounds, and six assists in the Eastern Conference's 211-186 victory in the 2024 NBA All-Star Game. He shot 10-of-14 from beyond the arc.