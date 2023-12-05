Watch: Tyrese Haliburton's parents can't stop admiring Pacers' All-Star after first career knockout win

Tyrese Haliburton led the Indiana Pacers to a stunning upset of the Boston Celtics in the NBA In-Season Tournament. Indy’s win knocked out one of the biggest favorites to win the said competition. In front of a hyped-up and raucous Pacers home crowd, Haliburton delivered unquestionably his best game for the franchise. Indiana will play the winner of the other Eastern Conference quarterfinal matchup between the New York Knicks and Milwaukee Bucks in the semifinals on Thursday.

When the Pacers needed an All-Star guard to step up, Haliburton stood out spectacularly. He played a game-high 40 minutes and ended with 26 points, 13 assists, 10 rebounds and one steal, his first career triple-double. In just his second-ever national TV game, the former Sacramento Kings guard gave fans a reason why he should be on their watch list.

Indiana Pacers fans at Gainbridge Fieldhouse soaked up the big win inside the arena’s festive atmosphere. Amid the celebration, Tyrese Haliburton went to the sidelines to do this:

Haliburton couldn’t let the moment pass without greeting his parents, who were probably the loudest fans among the thousands in attendance. The former Iowa State superstar was almost too embarrassed when his dad came over to give him a long hug.

While the heartwarming scene was displayed on the big screen over the arena, fans heartily applauded the NBA’s emerging star. Tyrese Haliburton’s teammates also lingered on the court trying to enjoy their biggest moment over the past several years.

Tyrese Haliburton could push for an All-Star starting spot this season

The Eastern Conference has some of the NBA’s most popular guards. Trae Young, Damian Lillard, LaMelo Ball, Darius Garland, Donovan Mitchell, Zach LaVine and Jaylen Brown are likely All-Star candidates. This season, Tyrese Haliburton has a big chance of emerging as a starter for next year’s game, which will be held at Gainbridge Fieldhouse.

Haliburton, if he keeps his display, deserves to start in the said game. Not only will Indiana host the festivities, but his play on the court is the biggest reason why he should line up for tip-off. He is averaging a career-high 27.0 points per game, which is nearly seven points more than what he put up last season.

Indiana is an exciting team to watch also because of Tyrese Haliburton’s precision passing. He leads the NBA with 11.8 dimes per contest, again the best in his career. The Pacers’ starting point guard may not be a household name but he is making a strong case to start over more established stars in the upcoming All-Star game.