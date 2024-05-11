WATCH: Tyrese Haliburton struggles to walk out of media room after physical Game 3 battle with multiple injuries

Despite leading the Indiana Pacers' offense with his characteristic composure, point guard Tyrese Haliburton visibly displayed the physical toll of the series, especially Game 3. He used the railing for support while navigating the stairs to and from his postgame press conference.

The gruelling series, and Game 3 in particular, left Haliburton visibly hobbling. The Pacers point guard acknowledged sustaining multiple injuries during the 111-106 Eastern Conference semifinals win against the New York Knicks on Friday at the Gainbridge Fieldhouse.

Tyrese Haliburton, who was previously battling lower back spasms, picked up additional knocks on his body during drives to the basket in the fourth quarter. Below is the video of him hobbling and limping out of the postgame interview:

What happened to Tyrese Haliburton?

In the final minutes of the fourth quarter, Tyrese Haliburton landed hard on his tailbone after attempting a floater. Knicks guard Miles McBride had contested the shot, forcing the star guard to contort in mid-air.

Later, with just over seven minutes remaining, Tyrese Haliburton stole the ball but turned his ankle while trying to evade Knicks' Josh Hart on a layup attempt.

"My just overall body right now.'I'm hurtin'. But they got guys hurting too. We gotta understand that everybody's hurting right now. Thank God we got a day in between. I'm young and I'll heal up and be ready on Sunday."

The Pacers point guard is likely to be listed on the injury report for Sunday's 3:30 p.m. Game 4 due to the knocks he sustained.

However, coach Rick Carlisle expressed optimism about the player's availability. Haliburton tallied 35 points but went scoreless after the ankle injury, missing his final three attempts in the closing seven minutes.

Indiana Pacers pull through in the clutch to avoid 3-0 deficit

A clutch 3-pointer from Andrew Nembhard with 16.4 seconds remaining secured a 111-106 victory for the Pacers over the New York Knicks in Game 3 of their Eastern Conference second-round playoff series on Friday.

The long-range shot broke a tie after Jalen Brunson, playing through a right foot injury, sunk a 3-pointer for the Knicks. Brunson led the Knicks in scoring with 26 points.

Aaron Nesmith sealed the Indiana Pacers' win with two free throws. The Pacers trail 2-1 in the best-of-seven series but have a chance to even the series on Sunday.