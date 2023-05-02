Watch - 'Uncle Jeff' Green turns back the clock with a mean poster on Damion Lee 

Jeff Green was in his element during the Denver Nuggets' Game 2 contest against the Phoenix Suns in their Conference Semis matchup. Green turned back the clock with a thunderous poster dunk over Suns guard Damion Lee. Green drove off the baseline after winning a 50-50 ball against Kevin Durant and didn't miss his chance to attack an open lane.

Lee was the only player in the help position, with center Jock Landale guarding Nikola Jokic out of the paint.

Here's a clip of the play (via NBA on ESPN on Twitter):

"Uncle Jeff," now in his 15th year, proved that he still has a lot left in the tank. The forward has played a prominent role for the Western Conference's top-seeded Denver Nuggets in the regular season, averaging 7.8 points and playing 19.5 minutes per game.

Green has also been a key piece in their rotation in the postseason. Notably, he has played in all seven games so far. Entering Game 2, Green averaged 4.0 points in 21.7 minutes of playing time in the playoffs.

Green has been instrumental on both ends of the floor, covering the Nuggets' starting frontcourt of Michael Porter Jr. and Aaron Gordon.

Jeff Green has done exceedingly well to have an NBA career this long

Not many players in the NBA have been able to seek a role on a title-contending roster aged 36 and in their 15th year. However, Jeff Green is one of the few to have done so. Over the last three years, Green has had a stable role across multiple teams. He was a key rotation player for the Brooklyn Nets in the 2020-21 season and has been crucial for the Denver Nuggets since 2021.

Green has maintained his physical conditioning throughout this period. This has allowed him to take up the role of a savvy veteran on any team. His production has declined over the years, but he remains an excellent backup option due to his experience and ability to play on both ends of the court.

The Nuggets have certainly benefitted from it so far. Green has made a remarkable turnaround in his career after undergoing open heart surgery in 2012. He had plenty of doubters after the surgery, as some believed his career wouldn't last more than five years after the operation.

Jeff Green had open-heart surgery in 2012. Now he's competing in the NBA Finals(via @NBA Jeff Green had open-heart surgery in 2012. Now he's competing in the NBA Finals 🙏(via @NBA)https://t.co/afu9fbLoeu

However, he continued working on his body and game to keep himself NBA-ready. It's been 11 years since Jeff Green underwent that surgery, and it's inspiring that he's still going strong.

