Watch: Unseen footage of Klay Thompson kicking a chair at Warriors assistant coach and ignoring Steph Curry

On Tuesday (Feb. 6), unseen footage of Klay Thompson surfaced on X/Twitter from the game between the Golden State Warriors and the Phoenix Suns on Dec. 12, 2023, in which the Warriors lost 116-119.

The video highlights a moment during a fourth-quarter timeout where Thompson, known for his calm and collected demeanor, appears visibly upset. The five-time All-Star is seen furiously kicking a Warriors' bench toward a coaching staff member seated right behind.

The 33-year-old can then be seen talking to someone from the coaching staff with visual gestures, throwing his hands up in frustration as if trying to explain something in futility. The video manages to capture a bit of what he said:

"God damn!"

This is followed by the Warriors leader and superstar Steph Curry approaching him, hoping to calm his teammate down. Curry calmly puts his hands over Thompson's shoulder and says:

"Come on, come on."

Thompson walks by Curry, ignoring him initially, which leads to the latter saying:

"Let me talk to you, hey."

Thompson continues to avoid Curry and sits on the bench, visibly flustered and trying to calm himself with heavy breathing, albeit shaking his head in dismay.

Klay Thompson's fourth-quarter struggles led to coach Steve Kerr changing rotations

At a closer look at the game in December between the Warriors and the Suns, Klay Thompson's box score was way below his averages. Though he started the game, he did not play in the fourth quarter.

Added to Thompson's struggles, his teammate and pick-and-roll partner Draymond Green got ejected for hitting Jusuf Nurkic in the third quarter, significantly impacting the Warriors' chances.

Thompson ended the night, logging 27 minutes, seven points, and five rebounds on 2-of-8 shooting and 4-of-15 from beyond the arc at 20% and 12.5%, respectively.

Coach Kerr went with his bench with Curry in the lineup to contest in the fourth. The Warriors bench combined for 80 points, added to Curry's 24.

Klay Thompson made to sit out again in the fourth vs. Brooklyn Nets

The Warriors' 109-98 win over the Brooklyn Nets on Monday, Feb. 5, to go 2-1 in their road trip saw Thompson getting taken out in the fourth quarter again.

He struggled in the 30 minutes of playtime, ending the game early with eight points, six rebounds, three assists, and two steals on 4-of-9 and 0-of-3 shooting from the three-point line.

Following the game, Klay Thompson was asked how it felt not to close out games and be on the bench. He replied:

“Yeah, you kidding me? To go from one of the best players…It’s hard for anybody.”

