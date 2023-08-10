Watch: USC and Isaiah Collier dominate in Europe without star Bronny James

Ahead of the upcoming collegiate season, USC has taken their talents overseas as they look to test their skills against European competition. Unfortunately, Bronny James isn't with his new team, as he continues to recover from a cardiac arrest suffered in July.

Nevertheless, Isaiah Collier and his USC teammates have taken their trip abroad in their stride and have begun putting on a show. In their most recent game against Greek team Megmais, Collier produced a dominant performance, proving why he's such a highly rated prospect.

Here's the video:

As seen in the video above, Isaiah Collier looked to be a step quicker than his competition and continually found scoring opportunities and driving lanes when attacking the defense.

USC's goal on their trip abroad is to allow their team and coaching staff an opportunity to begin building relationships and chemistry. Unlike the NBA, there's a large turnover in collegiate teams year-on-year.

By traveling overseas, the USC roster will spend a significant amount of time with each other and become used to how each member of the roster plays while understanding their spots, strengths and weaknesses.

While it would have been fun to see Bronny James team up with Isaiah Collier on the trip, it's good to know that Bronny is taking steps toward recovery.

USC and Isaiah Collier have two more games remaining

The Aug. 9 contest against Megmais was USC's first contest of their three-game trip to Europe, with two more scheduled ahead. According to USC's Twitter account, the team will face off against Megamis for a second time before taking on KK SC Derby in Dubrovnik, Croatia, on Aug. 13.

Following the three games, USC will head back to the United States, where they will continue their preparations for the upcoming season. Basketball fans will hope that Collier can provide another two impressive performances while in Europe as he bids to prove himself as one of the top prospects in the 2024 draft class.

Mock draft has USC's Isaiah Collier in top three

According to the latest 2024 mock NBA draft by 'NBA draft room,' USC's Isaiah Collier could be a top-three pick in next year's draft class.

However, there's still a significant amount of time between now and draft night. Collier's performances for USC throughout the collegiate season will be the true determining factor whether he's among the first names selected next summer.

However, judging by how Isaiah Collier dominated Megmais in his first taste of European competition, banking on him to be among the top players in the 2024 draft class could be a smart choice.

