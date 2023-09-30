Watch: USC’s MarShawn Lloyd and Caleb Williams pay tribute to LeBron James with ‘The Silencer’ and ‘Crowning’ celebrations

LeBron James' affiliation with the University of Southern California (USC) was on full display during the Trojans' 48-41 triumph over Deion Sanders and the Colorado Buffaloes on Saturday. In a pivotal game, two USC players mimicked two of James’ most iconic celebrations.

MarShawn Lloyd of the Trojans paid homage to James by performing the Lakers star's “silencer” celebration after scoring the first touchdown of the game.

Expand Tweet

70% Win (110-25-1) 70% Win (110-25-1) 70% Win (110-25-1) Unlock Free tips from our Experts Get Picks Now

James debuted the celebration on Feb. 12, 2014, when he was still a member of the Miami Heat, as he sank a game-winning triple to fend off the Golden State Warriors.

A fan reacting to Lloyd’s recreation of the silencer called it “the best celebration in sports.”

Expand Tweet

Caleb Williams also recreated James’ “Crowning” celebration.

Expand Tweet

The grand celebration is fitting for someone known as "King," which is LeBron's nickname.

Williams threw for 403 yards, recorded six touchdowns and had one interception on 30 out of 40 pass attempts. USC, which improved to a perfect 5-0 record overall and 3-0 in the Pac-12, managed to hold off Colorado's comeback effort in the second half.

USC players appeared to be emulating LeBron James, as he was reportedly expected to attend the game as a guest. Despite this, there were no sightings of James at the event.

Nevertheless, James expressed his support for the two players after the game by sharing their videos on his Instagram stories.

LeBron James shows love to the USC players

LeBron James’ son joined USC

Bronny James joined the USC Trojans and will don the No. 6 jersey, a number LeBron wore during a four-year stint with the Miami Heat and for the past two years with the LA Lakers.

Bronny, entering his freshman year, was highly regarded in his high school class, ranking at No. 20 in the 2023 ESPN 100 rankings. He is also the sixth-ranked point guard in his class.

Bronny is part of a formidable incoming class for the Trojans, which features the top-ranked prospect in the ESPN 100, Isaiah Collier. Additionally, the class includes four-star recruits Arrinten Page and Brandon Gardner, adding to USC's promising roster.

Interestingly, the prospect of Bronny's college journey is captivating, given his father's expressed desire to potentially play alongside his son in the NBA in the future.

Bronny recently had a cardiac episode during a practice session. Nevertheless, he is expected to make a comeback in the world of basketball.