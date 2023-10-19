Watch: Victor Wembanyama comes up with a stunning chase-down block against the Rockets

Victor Wembanyama never fails to turn heads every time he plays for the San Antonio Spurs. He is a 7-foot-4 enigma that every Spurs opponent will be trying to figure out once the season gets underway. In a couple of preseason games, “Wemby” has already made several plays that left both fans and players a little shocked. He has been making plays that not many thought would be possible.

Against the Houston Rockets, the Frenchman showed off his insane combination of length, anticipation and defense. In the third quarter of the said game, he did this to Jae’Sean Tate:

The athletic guard was at least two steps ahead of Victor Wembanyama and had a clear path to the rim. Every defender in that situation might have given up on that play, allowing Tate to score the layup. “Wemby,” though, isn't just any other player.

The Frenchman refused to give Jae’Sean Tate and hustled to stop the break. He couldn’t run fast enough to stay in front of the streaking guard but his length and anticipation helped him reject Tate’s layup.

Wembanyama also had a similar kind of recovery on defense in his NBA preseason debut against the OKC Thunder. Jalen Williams sent him in the wrong direction with a nifty crossover and left San Antonio’s center behind. Williams was ready to dunk the ball uncontested when Wemby came out of nowhere to swat his shot. Thunder fans who watched the play couldn’t hide their surprise at what the San Antonio Spurs rookie could do on the court.

The Houston Rockets will not forget Victor Wembanyama’s reaction during the NBA Lottery announcement

The whole basketball world was tuned in to the NBA Draft Lottery or what was commonly called the Victor Wembanyama sweepstakes. The Houston Rockets, Detroit Pistons and San Antonio Spurs had the highest possible odds of getting the No. 1 pick.

Houston fell to No. 4 and missed out on Wembanyama. The Frenchman was caught on video unabashedly showing his relief the Rockets would not be able to get him. Jabari Smith Jr. used the taking notes emoji to let the world know he was going to remember it.

The San Antonio Spurs sidelined Victor Wembanyama against the Houston Rockets in their first preseason encounter. They finally allowed him to play in tonight’s rematch. “Wemby” did not disappoint the fans and the Rockets.

In 21 minutes, the Frenchman finished with 15 points, six rebounds, two blocks, one steal and one assist. Games between the Spurs and the Rockets will be something fans will be anticipating for years to come.