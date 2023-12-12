Watch: Victor Wembanyama displays LeBron James-esque recovery after nastily rolling his ankle

San Antonio Spurs rookie big man Victor Wembanyama suffered a scary ankle roll during the first half of Monday’s matchup against the Houston Rockets. However, the 19-year-old French phenom appeared unfazed by the injury.

Wembanyama was trying to corral a loose ball in the corner but was on the verge of stepping out of bounds. While trying to avoid doing so, the 7-foot-4 big man severely twisted his right ankle and fell to the floor.

Most players typically need extra time to recover after similar plays, while some even need to be helped off the court. However, Wembanyama instead popped right back up, made a LeBron James-esque recovery and continued playing.

Victor Wembanyama’s rookie season so far

Entering Monday, Victor Wembanyama has flashed immense potential to start his career, despite the Spurs’ struggles.

Wembanyama has already demonstrated elite rim-protecting and rebounding abilities for his age (19). Meanwhile, he has showcased the promise to develop into a dominant offensive player once his shots start falling more consistently.

Through 20 games, Wembanyama is averaging 19.0 points, 10.2 rebounds, 2.6 assists, 1.3 steals, 2.7 blocks and 1.3 3-pointers per game on 43.0% shooting.

The Spurs (3-18) have lost 16 straight games and sit at the bottom of the Western Conference. However, most would agree that it’s hard to place the blame on Wembanyama, who continues to make history.

The French phenom finished with 21 points, 20 rebounds, four assists and four blocks during the Spurs’ 121-112 loss to the Chicago Bulls on Friday. In doing so, he became the youngest player ever to record a 20/20 game, surpassing NBA legend Shaquille O’Neal.

Additionally, Wembanyama became the first player in NBA history to record 350 points, 50 assists, 50 blocks and 25 steals in his first 20 games.

So, it appears that the sky is the limit for the 19-year-old.

