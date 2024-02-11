WATCH: Victor Wembanyama effortlessly shows off Steph Curry’s range-sinking 35-footer

The Brooklyn Nets hosted Victor Wembanyama and the San Antonio Spurs on Saturday. During that matchup, Wembanyama once again showed the basketball world why he's an all-around player despite his towering height of 7'4".

With a little over nine minutes remaining in the third quarter, Victor Wembanayama attempted a floater which he ended up missing. However, one of his teammates was able to secure the rebound and reset the play. With a fresh 14 seconds on the shot clock, Wembanyama redeemed himself by knocking down a 'Steph Curry-esque' long-distance shot from near the logo.

Not too many players of his height or close to his height have the kind of range he has. We typically see players like Steph Curry knock down extremely deep three-pointers. With that said, it's undeniable that the Spurs' rookie sensation is a special talent that could soon take over the NBA given more refinement in his game.

Spurs vs Nets recap: Victor Wembanyama's 21 points weren't enough to lead his team to victory

The San Antonio Spurs and Brooklyn Nets matched up on Saturday wherein the Spurs lost 123-103. San Antonio continues to struggle despite having arguably the best rookie in the league by their side. However, it appeared that Victor Wembanyama also struggled to provide an efficient performance for his team.

Despite adding 21 points in an effort to knock the Nets down, Victor Wembanyama wasn't his usual self. His scoring figures were accompanied by four rebounds, three assists, and one block only. Wemby is averaging 10.1 rebounds and 3.1 blocks per game this season. To see those two stats of his come up short on Saturday is a bit mind-boggling. However, even the greatest players have their off nights.

Once again, the rest of the San Antonio Spurs players failed to step up to the occasion to help their star player secure a win. Only two other San Antonio guys ended up with double-scoring figures. Keldon Johnson scored 19 points while Devin Vassell had 17 points.

The Brooklyn Nets played more like a team compared to San Antonio with six of their players being in double-scoring figures. Leading the Nets to victory were Cam Johnson and Nic Claxton. Johnson came up huge with 25 points while Claxton had a double-double performance by adding 20 points and 11 rebounds. Dennis Schroder also had a double-double outing with 15 points and 12 assists.

Mikal Bridges and Dennis Smith Jr. both scored 14 points each, while Ben Simmons added 13 points.

