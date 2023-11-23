Watch: Victor Wembanyama floats from the free-throw line for a filthy dunk

As the 2023-24 NBA season progresses, the most hyped-up rookie from the draft class of 2023, Victor Wembanyama continues to amaze the basketball world. While many critics have been waiting for the gigantic Frenchman to fail, Wembanyama has done so otherwise. It may not be in the fashion that everyone expected but is nonetheless making waves in the league.

During the San Antonio Spurs' most recent matchup against the LA Clippers, Wembanyama dropped an arena-deafening dunk that got the entire crowd on their feet. "Wemby" executed a monstrous slam dunk from the free-throw line, a type of dunk that fans don't typically see in-game. Given his towering height and wingspan, it looked as if he slammed the ball with ease.

Witness Wembanyama slam the ball from the free-throw line starting from 0:07:

Is Victor Wembanyama living up to the hype?

Before getting drafted by the San Antonio Spurs earlier this summer, many fans and critics were already expecting many great things from Victor Wembanyama. He showed a lot of promise during his time with the Metropolitan 92 team in France. Wembanyama even outplayed the number one prospect in America, Scoot Henderson, during their G League duel.

However, now that Wembanyama is playing in the NBA, his entire world has changed and his competition is fiercer than ever. While many believe that the Spurs rookie is living up to everyone's standards so far, fans can't say for sure considering that his game has been inconsistent.

"Wemby" is currently averaging 18.6 points, 9.1 rebounds, 2.6 blocks and 1.0 steals per game. Those are impressive numbers for a rookie and a modern-day big man in the league. However, if one were to look at his performances from each game, there have been several games when Wembanyama was offline. It's true that every player has their off night, but they'd usually bounce back up and consistently dominate the game.

The same can't be said for Victor Wembanyama just yet as his inconsistencies have been ironically consistent. Many fans think the young French sensation will be named an All-Star this season, however, he arguably has a long way to go before being grouped with the elite players in the NBA.