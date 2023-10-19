Watch: Victor Wembanyama posterizes Jabari Smith Jr. with a thunderous one-handed dunk

As the 2023 NBA preseason goes on, Victor Wembanyama continues to prove why his towering height should be a concern for all teams in the league. Standing at 7-foot-4", the French player can easily punch the rim over his opponents despite the difficulty in the angle of the dunk.

The San Antonio Spurs went up against the Houston Rockets on Wednesday night. Here we saw Victor Wembanyama easily slamming the ball over Jabari Smith Jr. a few minutes into the third quarter.

Wemby's teammate gave a nice bounce pass to him inside, however, the angle of the shot was a bit off. Nevertheless, Wembanyama stuffed it in with ease, a clear indication that his height is his best weapon.

Looking at Victor Wembanyama's size advantage

San Antonio Spurs Silver & Black Scrimmage

Victor Wembanyama's towering height is immediately apparent, and his lean frame adds to the impression of his size, but the question arises, has he made the most of his height advantage during his recent preseason games?

Wembanyama has played in three preseason games against the OKC Thunder, Miami Heat, and Houston Rockets. In his debut game facing OKC, he demonstrated that he was among the Spurs' top players. However, when matched against another towering figure in Chet Holmgren, his limitations became more evident.

Despite his scoring ability, Wembanyama still has some room for improvement in terms of contributing to rebounds. Surprisingly, for someone standing at a towering 7'4", he has averaged just 4.5 rebounds.

Given his immense height, both fans and analysts expected a more dominant presence on the boards. Nevertheless, Wemby continues to prove that he'll be a huge problem for other NBA teams. The moment he holds on to the ball inside the paint, it should be an easy basket for the Spurs.

Victor Wembanyama still has room for growth in fully capitalizing on his size. With continued development in his role as a big man, he might draw comparisons to legends like Shaquille O'Neal in the near future.