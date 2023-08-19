Watch: Victor Wembanyama’s teammate Keldon Johnson is working out to “let it go”

Victor Wembanyama, the number one overall pick in the recent NBA draft seems to be fitting in well with his team during their off-season preparations. His teammates are working hard to get ready for the upcoming 2023-2024 season.

Despite the San Antonio Spurs players' putting in their best efforts to be in their best shape for another campaign, there are still some light-hearted moments that occur.

Watch as a member of the young Spurs core does some workouts to a popular Disney movie song:

In an Instagram story posted by Spurs swingman Devin Vassell, we can see Keldon Johnson working out with the song "Let it Go" from frozen playing in the background.

While this song is not typically one that an individual plays while they do their work-outs, it seems to be doing the job well for the 6-foot-5 forward as he does his reps. This is a good sign for the Spurs fans as it appears that the players are able to develop their chemistry. This will certainly translate well once they step on the court together once the regular season begins.

Hopefully, the preparations for this upcoming season will be meaningful one as the Spurs core looks to integrate their future centerpiece, Victor Wembanyama.

How far Victor Wembanyama can take the San Antonio Spurs?

The Silver and Black front office and their fans seemed to already be set on taking Victor Wembanyama long before the draft began. The anticipation of the French bigman joining the Texas-based team began long before the lottery occurred and the NBA world found out that the rights to draft him would go their way.

Now that Wemby is officially with the Spurs, everyone is waiting to see how he can help the struggling team return to its former glory. It is quite evident that the team will focus on developing him to become their go-to guy in the same way that Tim Duncan was before him.

The pressure is on for the 7-foot-4 center as he looks to take over a team that once won 50 games or more for 19 straight seasons while also capturing five NBA titles.

There is plenty of optimism surrounding Victor Wembanyama and his potential but there are also plenty of concerns especially regarding his health as big men with similar build as him tend to be hampered by numerous injuries.

Should the Frenchman live up to his potential, he can be considered as one of the greatest number one picks in the history of the league and will surely join Duncan and David Robinson as legends in the league's history books.

Victor Wembanyama has all the tools and seemingly the right support system of Spurs legends. Further, he still has the privelege of playing for one of the greatest coaches ever in Gregg Popovich.

