Watch- Victor Wembanyama shows why he’s a generational talent as he pulls off a crazy move

Victor Wembanyama has been labeled a generational talent by almost every scout that saw him play in Europe. LeBron James called him a “unicorn” while Steph Curry described him as a “cheat code.” The preseason has done nothing to change those narratives. He was spectacular against the OKC Thunder and he looks even better tonight against the Miami Heat.

In the third quarter versus Erik Spoelstra’s team, Wembanyama showed this move that created a small buzz on social media:

The 7-foot-4 center brought the ball from the backcourt and almost lazily waited for the San Antonio Spurs play to develop. He suddenly received a screen from Cedi Osman before creating space against a defender. A step-back jump shot from the free throw line left the Heat at his mercy.

Wembanyama used the entire length of his frame on that attempt. Probably no one in the NBA had a chance of even bothering that 15-footer. The rookie’s combination of mobility, coordination and shotmaking has never been seen before. It was on full display in that single play.

Victor Wembanyama looked like Kevin Durant in that sequence. His handles were great and he had all the moves to leave defenses helpless. He could have more opportunities in his rookie season where teams could only hope for him to miss a shot.

After the first half, “Wemby” had already compiled 15 points on 58% shooting and added 4 rebounds, three assists and two blocks.

Victor Wembanyama had another stunning highlight reel in the third quarter against the Miami Heat

Victor Wembanyama has done plays that NBA fans had never seen before. He had a couple of those in the summer league games in Las Vegas and his preseason debut against the OKC Thunder. Versus the Miami Heat, that trend continued.

After “Wemby’s” silky crossover that was capped off by a step-back jump shot, he had an awe-inspiring slam in the third quarter.

The play happened after Devin Vassell drove into the lane but was triple-teamed. San Antonio’s deadly shooter managed to pass the ball to Wembanyama on the right low block. The lanky center dribbled into the lane before throwing down the ball with his left hand.

Reggie Miller and Marv Albert, who were calling the games, couldn’t hold back their amazement at what Victor Wembanyama had just done.

Basketball fans and analysts are expecting the San Antonio Spurs to improve this season. They’re also anticipating head-shaking plays coming from the French phenom almost every time he steps on the court.

The No. 1 pick of the 2023 NBA Draft exited after 22 minutes. He finished the night with 23 points, four rebounds, four assists and three blocks. San Antonio's future looks brigher than ever.