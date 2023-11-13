Watch: Victor Wembanyama shows his QB skills with ridiculous cross-court assist

Victor Wembanyama has had an impressive season. The towering Frenchman has lived up to the hype and proved why he's going to be a huge star in the league.

Despite standing at 7' 6", which is supposedly an awkward height for a big man to move gracefully, Wembanyama has an all-around game. He has the offensive prowess of a guard and defensive abilities of a big man.

Apparently, Wembanyama also has the court vision of a point guard. During their most recent matchup against the Miami Heat, Wembanyama dished out seven assists, which is a career high.

One of those assists featured a bullet cross-court pass to Jeremy Sochan. The pass was picture-perfect, and it even made Wemby look like a quarterback with his throw.

Here's the video:

Does Victor Wembanyama need help in rallying the Spurs back to top of the West?

Since arriving in the NBA, Victor Wembanyama has lived up to the hype and proven that he's the greatest prospect to enter the league since LeBron James.

He was drafted by the San Antonio Spurs earlier this summer, which got fans excited, as Wemby could finally be the answer to turn the Spurs back into a winning team.

However, given their current circumstances, the Spurs haven't necessarily improved as a team since last season. San Antonio recently lost to the Miami Heat 118-113, dropping to 3-7 on the season.

That put the Spurs bottom of the Western Conference, making it no different from last year. While Wembanyama has been brilliant individually, it's clear that his talents aren't enough to transform the team's fortunes.

Considering the same, the Spurs need to acquire another talent who could help Wemby turn the team's fortunes around. All by himself, Wembanyama might not be able to reach his full potential if San Antonio consistently loses their games.

Victor Wembanyama hasn't said anything yet, but he could request a trade in the future if the team doesn't do anything to improve their situation in the long run.