WATCH: Victor Wembanyama smashes Steph Curry's shot off the backboard for a filthy rejection

Steph Curry commented that Victor Wembanyama was a “cheat code” before the Frenchman played his first NBA game. In their first meeting in the preseason, the NBA’s all-time leading three-point shooter didn’t have any reason to change his comments. On Friday night, the two squared off in their first regular-season game. Basketball fans highly anticipated how the rookie will fare against the Golden State Warriors when it’s no longer an exhibition match.

About midway through the second quarter, “Wemby” did this to Curry’s shot that had the Chase Center crowd buzzing:

Expand Tweet

70% Win (110-25-1) 70% Win (110-25-1) 70% Win (110-25-1) Unlock Free tips from our Experts Get Picks Now

The diminutive point guard tried to slither his way into the painted area after eluding the defense of Jeremy Sochan. Waiting for him in the shaded lane was the 7-foot-4 rookie with an eight-foot wingspan. Wembanyama barely jumped to swat the ball into the backboard.

Sochan retrieved the ball and then raced to the other end of the court for a fastbreak. The point-forward found Doug McDermott who drained an uncontested three-pointer.

Victor Wembanyama finished the first half with nine points, five rebounds, two blocks, one assist and one steal for the San Antonio Spurs. Steph Curry played 17 minutes and had a team-high 12 points, four assists and one steal for the Golden State Warriors. The Dubs took a 59-55 lead as both teams headed into the locker room for the halftime break.

Victor Wembanyama and the San Antonio Spurs are looking to spoil Steph Curry and the Golden State Warriors’ NBA In-Season Tournament goals

Steve Kerr told the media before the NBA In-Season Tournament started that the Golden State Warriors were ready to challenge for the championship. The Dubs are 1-1 and are still in contention to top the Western Conference Group C bracket or earn a wildcard spot.

The game against Victor Wembanyama and the San Antonio Spurs is key for Steph Curry’s team. A loss would mean an elimination from the quarterfinals. The 0-3 Spurs are out to play as spoilers.

San Antonio is in the midst of an NBA-worst 10-game losing streak. Snapping their slump against the Warriors in a crucial game would be a morale-boosting win for them. Over the first three-quarters of the said game, the Spurs are sticking to their much-fancied opponents. They are giving themselves an excellent opportunity to pull off an upset.

Expand Tweet

If the San Antonio Spurs managed to eke out a win, Victor Wembanyama would have surely played a role in that. Steph Curry had no doubt “Wemby” would be successful, he likely doesn’t want it against the Dubs.