Watch: Victor Wembanyama takes a ride in the NYC subway ahead of the 2023 NBA Draft 

The 2023 NBA draft's consensus No. 1 pick Victor Wembanyama, seems to be adjusting well to his new surroundings. Ahead of the draft on Thursday night at Barclays Center in Brooklyn, Wembanyama took his first ride in the NYC subway.

Wembanyama had a field day in New York as he also visited Yankee Stadium. He then proceeded to ride on the subway. Here's a clip of Wemby's experience on the ride:

7'4" Wembanyama had to slouch inside the subway train as he wouldn't fit while standing. He said it was his first ride in the subway ever. The 19-year-old also clicked pictures per the request of some passengers, who also wished him well as he headed out of the subway to the next station.

The entire country knows him well by now. Victor Wembanyama has had the national media's attention for the better part of last year, with reports of him entering the 2023 NBA draft holding up. He's the most hyped prospect since LeBron James in 2003. Wembanyama's unusual frame, standing tall at 7'4", and skillset have set him apart from the rest of his draft mates.

Victor Wembanyama is all set to go No. 1 overall in the 2023 NBA draft

Victor Wembanyama is going No. 1 overall in the 2023 NBA draft unless he pulls out of the draft miraculously. The San Antonio Spurs were seemingly preparing for this year's draft in the hopes of winning the lottery and landing him. For the first time under coach Gregg Popovich, the Spurs finished 15th in the conference standings last season.

They had a 22-60 record, their worst under coach Pop. It paid off in the end as they won the draft lottery for the first time since 1997 when they drafted a generational talent in Tim Duncan. Wembanyama is regarded as a generational talent himself and the player expected to restore the Spurs' legacy as one of the top teams in the NBA.

If he plays to his potential, there's no denying that San Antonio could form another dynasty with Wemby as the centerpiece. It was a match made in heaven when the stars aligned for the Spurs to draft Wembanyama. He was a Spurs fan growing up, just like most of his compatriots, thanks to the presence of the legendary Tony Parker on those championship-winning rosters in their dynasty era.

With coach Pop there to guide him, Victor Wembanyama can expect to have an easy transition to life in the NBA after spending his first three seasons as a pro in the French league.

