Watch: Victor Wembanyama throws down yet another sensational dunk as he shows he is not human

NBA preseason is nothing new for players that have gone through it, with getting back to shape and working on new patterns being the priority around this time. But in case of Victor Wembanyama, it offers fans a look at his incredible potential while he finetunes his game ahead of his debut NBA season. Selected as the first overall pick in the 2023 NBA draft by the San Antonio Spurs, Wembanyama has shown so far why he deserves to be drafted at the top spot.

In his preseason debut against the Oklahoma City Thunder, he put up 20 points (8-of-13 shooting, including 2-of-5 from 3-point range) and 5 rebounds.

Recently, however, he added another highlight reel to his young NBA career when he threw down a ferocious hammer slam over Miami Heat center Thomas Bryant.

70% Win (110-25-1) 70% Win (110-25-1) 70% Win (110-25-1) Unlock Free tips from our Experts Get Picks Now

Expand Tweet

His superhuman poster dunk was his 21st point of the night in arguably one of the best showings for a rookie in this year's preseason. Besides his incredible height for a 7-foot-4 center, his dunk showcased some of the strength that he looks to have worked on with the Spurs.

As the number one overall pick of San Antonio, Victor Wembanyama is envisioned to be the face of the franchise in the coming years. As of now, he looks to be living up to the expectations of fans and the Spurs organization.

Victor Wembanyama talks about getting stronger

When it comes to Victor Wembanyama's strength to shrug off opposition players, he mentioned in an interview with ESPN on NBA Draft night his plan to get stronger for the NBA.

"It's important not to lose your mobility and my agility," Wembanyama said. "It's being more stable, more stronger, more solid. When you watch me in the past three years I haven't grown much, maybe an inch, I don't visually, give the same feeling of satbility, I look way more stable now than years back. I don't need to bulk up, I need to get stronger."

From Wembanyama's comments, he highlighted the importance of not losing his mobility and agility in the process of improving his build and strength. With his emphasis on those two aspects of his game, he mentioned the unnecessary need to "bulk up" but the importance of a proper routine for strength building.

Coupled with his size, Wembanyama is known for his impeccable shotmaking and ball handling. He showcased his incredible skillset for his frame during his time playing for the Metropolitans 92. During his time there, he put up 21.6 points (47.0% shooting, including 27.5% from 3-point range) and 10.4 rebounds.

With the 2023-24 regular season beginning in just a few days, the excitement builds on for Victor Wembanyama's debut.