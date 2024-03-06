WATCH: Video shows Haywood Highsmith on the verge of tears following gruesome car crash

About a month ago, Miami Heat forward Haywood Highsmith was part of a gruesome car crash. Weeks after the incident occured, footage from that night has surfaced.

While driving home from a game, Highsmith struck a person and a vehicle. They were in the street because the person in the vehicle was having issues with his car.

The person Haywood Highsmith struck suffered multiple injuries. His right leg had to be partially amputated, and his left leg was fractured.

In the new video that has surfaced, Highsmith is seen on the brink of crying following the events that transpired. It's very clear he instantly regretted what happened and felt sorry for the 21-year-old that he struck.

Highsmith was not under the influence of drugs or alcohol when the crash happened. However, he was still issued a citation for careless driving. When the crash happened, he was going 45 miles per hour in a 40 MPH area.

Along with a citation from the police, the Heat forward was also hit with a lawsuit. The man he hit is suing him because of the life-altering injuries that were sustained in the crash.

Has Haywood Highsmith played since his car crash?

The night Haywood Highsmith got into this crash, the Miami Heat had just faced off against the Orlando Magic. It was also the first night of a back-to-back for them. As expected, Highsmith was not in action the night game due to the events that transpired.

After missing that one game, the 27-year-old was back in action a few days later. In his first game since the crash, Highsmith two points and three rebounds in a loss to the Boston Celtics.

Haywood Highsmith, 27, has had a brief stint in the NBA after spending years in the G-League. His first opportunity on the big stage came in 2019 with the Philadelphia 76ers. However, he'd only end up appearing in five games.

Following a two-year gap, Highsmith once again found himself on an NBA roster. The Miami Heat decided to take a chance on him, and have kept him around for years now. This season marks his third with the franchise.

In total, Highsmith has played in 118 games with the Heat. His averages in this stretch are 4.6 points, 2.9 rebounds and 0.8 assists.

After being part of a finals run last year, Highsmith might once again get to play in a deep playoff run. Miami has been one of the hottest teams in the league in recent weeks as the gear up for the postseason. During his time with the Heat, Highsmith has logged 193 minutes across 26 matchups.