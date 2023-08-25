Watch: Visibly drunk Nikola Jokic seen having great time at a party after opting out for Serbia's FIBA World Cup 2023 campaign

Since winning the NBA title this season, Nikola Jokic has spent the summer enjoying himself. Videos recently surfaced of him singing and dancing at a party.

The offseason is a time for rest and relaxation, and Nikola Jokic is taking full advantage of that. While most players are competing in the World Cup or working on their game, the two-time MVP is enjoying some much-needed downtime. New footage is circling on social media of him standing on a chair while singing to a live band.

All offseason, Jokic has been seen doing countless activities other than basketball. He invited Denver Nuggets teammate Aaron Gordon to Serbia to take in one of his favorite hobbies, horse racing.

Right now, the Serbian national team is getting ready to compete in the FIBA World Cup. However, they'll be without the services of Jokic as he opted not to compete.

Why did Nikola Jokic turn down playing in the FIBA World Cup?

This summer, countless NBA players are suiting up to play in the FIBA World Cup. Most international stars take pride in playing for their home country, but Nikola Jokic didn't feel he was in a position to compete at the highest level for Serbia.

About a month before the World Cup was set to begin, news broke of the Denver Nuggets star decling to play. When asked about the situation, head coach of the Serbian national team cited fatigue as the major reason for him not competing.

"With [Nikola] Jokic, we had several conversations, and I must say they were some of the best conversations I've had with players who couldn't make it to the roster," Pesic told Mozzart Sport (translated by BasketNews). "He's physically and mentally exhausted, not feeling ready to take responsibility at the moment."

Overall, this was probably the best move for Jokic. If he had played for Serbia in the World Cup, his offseason would have just been one month. This is a tall task for someone who played all the through the middle of June in the NBA Finals.

Jokic is not the only player to opt out for this reason. Jamal Murray has been a regular for Team Canada over the years, but also declined competing in the World Cup this year.

Heading into the 2024 campaign, the Nuggets feel they are in a position to repeat as champions. If they're going to achieve that goal, they'll need their stars fully healthy at the start of the season.

