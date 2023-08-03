Watch: Warriors and Dominican Republic’s Lester Quinones drops 30 on Penny Hardaway's team

Golden State Warriors young guard Lester Quinones dropped 30 points against Penny Hardaway-coached Memphis Tigers, his former team. Quinones was representing the Dominican Republic as his alma mater visited them for an exhibition game on Wednesday (August 2nd).

Quinones played an exceptional game, drilling six-of-nine 3-pointers on his way to a 30-piece. He guided the Dominican Republic to a dominant 91-84 win. The eventual scoreline doesn't support the 'dominant' claim, but that's how Quinones and Co. played for most of the game until the Tigers made a late rally after trailing by 23 points. Here's a clip of Quinones' performance:

Lester Quinones also had four assists and posted a box +/- of +30. The Tigers didn't have much going their way even before the game started. They were stuck for two hours in traffic before being stuck in the arena ahead of this clash.

The touring party still fought valiantly to make it a seven-point loss in their first game of this preseason trip. However, coach Penny Hardaway was proud of his boys, regardless of the outcome. Here's what he said:

"We had to drive for two hours on the bus. Then we got stuck inside the arena area, where we couldn't get to the back. We (the coaches) had to get off and walk. And then we had to play a really good team. I'm not making any excuses, but that was a lot. I'm really proud of the guys."

It was the first time the new-look Tigers, who have had several new faces arrive this season, took to the court. Hardaway and his boys are aiming to make another NCAA appearance and make a deep push into the tournament in the upcoming season.

Lester Quinones played three years for Penny Hardaway's Memphis Tigers

The loss may have stung a little for Penny Hardaway, but he may have felt proud to see one of his former starters, Lester Quinones, put on a show. Quinones was integral to the Tigers' NIT championship run in 2021. He averaged 9.5 points and 5.8 rebounds, shooting 40.0% from deep that year.

Hardway had kind words to say a few days before the game about facing Quinones as an opposing player. Here's what he said:

"It's gonna be fun because we still keep in touch pretty much every day. So proud of his growth ... I think he deserves a full contract not even a two-way. I think he's worked so hard. Think he's put himself in a position to be one of the best young players in the NBA and it will be fun to compete against him."

"I'm gonna double team and triple team him," joked Hardway.

Penny Hardaway probably should've deployed a double-team or triple-team looking at how Lester Quinones was causing troubles for his new-look Tigers.

