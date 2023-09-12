Watch: Warriors rookie fails miserably attempting Steph Curry's intense "Full-Court Star" shooting drill 

For Steph Curry to reach his shotmaking prowess, he had to perform challenging shooting drills to perfect his basketball craft.

One of his intense shooting drills, courtesy of his trainer Brandon Payne, is the "Full-Court Star" drill. This practice routine requires running down the court and making consecutive three-pointers.

Hilariously enough, Golden State Warriors rookie Brandin Podziemski tried his hand at the shooting drill, as per @dennis_k_g on X.

70% Win (110-25-1) 70% Win (110-25-1) 70% Win (110-25-1) Unlock Free tips from our Experts Get Picks Now

Expand Tweet

The shooting drill would usually involve Curry sprinting in the court from both ends with his standard NBA speed while making sure all of his three-pointers get knocked down. In Podziemski's case, however, midway into the drill, the rookie can already be seen slowing his speed down after missing a couple of jumpers.

The drill is tiring enough with the sprinting involved that one must also be able to knock down all 10 of the 3-point shot attempts. Although this is all child's play for Curry, the Warriors rookie made a valiant effort.

Steph Curry completing his "Full-Court Star" drill

About a month ago, a Reddit user posted Steph completing his "Full-Court Star" drill with ease at 35 years of age.

The pace with which he ran down the court showed he wasn't slowing down or even getting fatigued.

In an interview with Mark Medina, Curry's trainer Brandon talked about the Warriors guard intense-like mentality during his shooting drills.

"Every drill is a game," Payne said, "Every drill is competitive. And everything we do is against time and score. There's always a time to beat. There's always a number to beat. If you beat the number and you don't beat the time, you still lose."

From Payne's point of view, Curry applies his competitive mentality from the court to his shooting drills to further hone his craft.

In an NBA article from Mark Medina, Curry talked about the importance of the kind of drills one does to replicate the same kind of production in an actual game.

"It does matter what drills you do," Curry said, "But what matters most is how hard you can go. How long can you keep that game-like intensity up so you show up when it happens?"

Looking at how Curry has elevated his game each season, it's easy to see the results of his continuous hard work.

Interestingly, when it comes to other NBA players trying out their luck in Curry's shooting drills, Payne talked about how Hawks' Trae Young fared in the drill, as per the "Basketball Illuminati Podcast."

"And then after he caught himself, he was good," Payne said, "he was ready and he finished the entire workout. But that initial burst of those initial few minutes was a little rough on him, but he recovered extremely well."

Like Curry, Trae is one of the league's best shooters and has too found the four-time champion's shooting drill challenging.