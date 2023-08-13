Watch: When Dwyane Wade dropped a playoff career-high 46 points against Celtics facing elimination

Back in the 2010 NBA Playoffs, Dwyane Wade put up one of the most stellar performances of his career. It was during the first round of the playoffs when the Miami Heat were up against the Boston Celtics. The Heat were on the verge of elimination as the Celtics led them 3-0. While Boston fans were hoping to get away with a sweep, Wade had other plans.

Dwyane Wade put up a legendary performance in Game 4 when he scored 46 points against the Celtics. Wade's scoring outburst saved the Heat from getting swept in the first round. It's output like these that explains why Miami is considered a D-Wade country.

Why Dwyane Wade is the greatest Miami Heat player

In the realm of Miami Heat basketball, one name stands head and shoulders above the rest, an icon whose legacy has been etched into the very fabric of the franchise. Dwyane Wade's unparalleled contributions on and off the court have solidified his status as the greatest Heat player of all time, a title earned through an extraordinary combination of skill, leadership, and a deep bond with the city.

From the moment Wade burst onto the scene in 2003, it was clear that a special talent had graced the hardwood of the American Airlines Arena. His explosive athleticism, coupled with an unwavering work ethic, immediately set him apart. Wade quickly established himself as the driving force behind the Heat's rise to prominence, leading the team to its first NBA championship in 2006 alongside the legendary Shaquille O'Neal.

One of Wade's defining qualities was his loyalty to the Miami Heat. Despite opportunities to explore other destinations, he remained dedicated to the city that had embraced him. This loyalty was reciprocated by fans who revered him not just as a basketball player, but as a symbol of Miami's unwavering spirit. Wade's jersey became a staple in the wardrobes of Heat faithful, a testament to the deep connection he forged with the community.

The jersey retirement ceremony in 2020 was a fitting tribute to a career that had left an indelible mark. As Wade's iconic No. 3 jersey ascended to the rafters, it was a moment of reflection and celebration for fans who had witnessed his remarkable journey. The ceremony was a testament to his enduring influence and the undeniable truth that he had achieved something truly special during his time with the Heat.

