When you think back to huge playoff moments that became historic snapshots of time, Kawhi Leonard's buzzer-beater to help the Toronto Raptors beat the Philadelphia 76ers is one of the more prominent ones that come to mind.

With the Raptors and Sixers embroiled in a tough second-round match-up in the 2019 playoffs, and the scores tied at 90 apiece with just 3.4 seconds remaining, Leonard hit a clutch bucket.

The shot came just before the buzzer sounded, with the Raptors star hitting a tough fadeaway over the hulking Joel Embiid. The bucket secured the Toronto Raptors' spot in the Eastern Conference finals while eliminating the 76ers, who had some some stellar talent in their rotation.

70% Win (110-25-1) 70% Win (110-25-1) 70% Win (110-25-1) Unlock Free tips from our Experts Get Picks Now

Here's the video:

That season turned into one to remember for Raptors fans, as Kawhi Leonard helped lead them to a hard-fought NBA Championship. Unfortunately, shortly after raising a banner, Leonard left the Raptors to join the Los Angeles Clippers in free agency but has been unable to replicate the success he had north of the border.

Kawhi Leonard ended that playoff run with averages of 30.5 points, 9.1 rebounds, and 3.9 assists per game, shooting 49% from the field and 37.9% from deep over 24 postseason appearances.

Stephen A Smith labeled Kawhi Leonard as unreliable

During an April 21 episode of ESPN'S First Take, Stephen A. Smith made his feelings on Kawhi Leonard abundantly clear.

"Kawhi Leonard should be on the list of one of the worst superstars this game has ever seen," Smith said. 'One that shows up, when he plays... performs in the postseason arguably better than he performs in the regular season. He is that dude.

"But when you talk about a superstar that is unreliable, I want somebody to point me out somebody more flagrant than him. You're load-managing him all through the season. He takes every perk imaginable."

Since joining the Los Angeles Clippers, Kawhi Leonard has struggled with injury, never breaking the 60-game mark for the California-based team. Furthermore, Leonard missed the entire 2021-22 NBA season due to an ACL injury and only participated in two games for the Clippers during the 2022-23 NBA Playoffs.

When healthy, Leonard is among the best players in the NBA and is clearly an All-NBA-level talent. However, should he continue to struggle for fitness, he may find himself looking for a new team, as the Clippers continue to search for a winning formula that will help them win the championship.

Leonard will be entering the third year of his four-year $176 million contract next season. He will have a player option for the final year in his deal - one which he may choose to decline in search of one final payday - assuming he remains healthy next season.

Poll : 0 votes