Watch: When Nikola Jokic burst into tears after winning Olympic medal in 2016

Having won a silver medal for Serbia in the 2016 Olympic Games as a basketball star made Nikola Jokic feel bittersweet, which resulted in tears, but Jokic was able to find comfort despite his defeat by the United States in the gold medal game due to his accomplishment.

Despite emphasizing how well everyone performed as a team, it shouldn't go unnoticed that Nikola Jokic showcased exceptional talent throughout the tournament. During the round-robin play phase of the tournament, a phenomenal performance came from this young player, as he scored a remarkable 25 points against the United States, capturing the world's attention.

Scoring prowess aside, Jokic's contribution to the Serbian National Team went far beyond putting points on the board. He managed to make a significant contribution to the game despite only averaging 9.1 points, leaving an irreplaceable mark on the court. With 19 assists, Jokic showed off his talent for making plays.

Jokic's impact wasn't limited to offense; he excelled on the defensive end too. Leading his team with 12 steals, he showcased his ability to disrupt opponents' plays. His contributions in blocks, offensive rebounds, and total rebounds were unmatched within the Serbian squad, highlighting his versatility and value as a player.

The tears shed by Nikola Jokic after winning the Olympic silver medal were a testament to his dedication and passion for the game. Despite falling short of the ultimate goal, Jokic's achievements and contributions to the Serbian National Team were exceptional.

This unforgettable performance laid the foundation for his future success, and he has since become one of the most dominant forces in the NBA, earning multiple accolades and recognition for his remarkable skills.

Rising Star: Nikola Jokic's Stellar Performance in the Early Stages of His NBA Career

Nikola Jokic's exceptional performance during the early stages of his NBA career made him a star. On February 10, 2017, the Denver Nuggets took to the court against New York Knicks, where he gave an extraordinary performance highlighting his immense ability.

Nikola Jokic achieved a historic triple-double by recording amazing stats of scoring 40 points, bagging an incredible nine rebounds, and five assists. Getting his first 40-point game validated that he is an up-and-comer within the league.

Jokic showcased a masterful combination of scoring ability, incredible playmaking, and rebounding skills to leave fans and critics awestruck.

On February 15, 2018, Jokic, the emerging star of the NBA, delivered yet another unforgettable performance. Facing off against the Milwaukee Bucks, Jokic showcased his incredible talent, leaving fans and critics in awe. With an astounding stat line of 30 points, 15 rebounds, and a mind-blowing 17 assists.

This exceptional display of scoring, rebounding, and facilitating demonstrated Jokic's ability to impact the game in multiple facets. His court vision and passing acumen were particularly evident as he set up his teammates with pinpoint precision.

