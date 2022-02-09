Watch: "Why did the orange lose the race" - Giannis Antetokounmpo drops his latest dad joke, runs from the presser after completing it

NBA and Milwaukee Bucks superstar Giannis Antetokounmpo officially has a habit of cracking dad jokes at his post-game press conferences. The two-time MVP carried on the ritual after the Bucks' win against the Los Angeles Lakers.

In typical fashion, Antetokounmpo waited until the very end of his media engagement to fire up his latest one-liner. Those in the room seemed hesitant to engage with the the Greek international following the first part of his joke. However, one reporter obliged, giving Antetokounmpo the greenlight to deliver his punchline before dashing off.

"Okay. Why did the Orange lose the race? Nobody going to ask why, somebody got to ask why. Because he ran out of juice."

Giannis Antetokounmpo certainly didn't run out of juice against the Lakers after a thoroughly dominating performance from him saw the Bucks beat the Lakers 131-116 on the night as this was a statement win from the defending champions.

"The Greek Freak" dropped 44 points, collected 14 rebounds and dished out eight assists along with two blocks and one steal all the while shooting 85% from the floor, as he made 17 of his 20 shots and converted both the attempts from beyond the arc as well. Giannis played a little over 35 minutes on the night and converted eight of his 13 free throws as well.

Is Giannis Antetokounmpo the frontrunner for the MVP?

Giannis shot 85% from the floor against the Los Angeles Lakers

Arguably the best player in the game right now, Giannis Antetokounmpo has been on a tear over the last couple of years. In addition to his pair of MVP awards, he has also managed to pick up a Defensive Player of the Year award, an NBA Championship and was named Finals MVP all over the last three years.

This season, the "Greek Freak" is averaging 29.2 points, 11.3 rebounds and 6.0 assists while shooting the ball better than 54% from the field and a shade over 30% from beyond the arc.

This level of performance has elevated Antetokounmpo into the MVP conversation and he is one of the favorites to win the prestigious award alongside the likes of Joel Embiid and Nikola Jokić.

Giannis has recorded four triple-doubles and 29 double-doubles this season for the Bucks and has scored over 40 points on six occasions and over 30 points in 22 games. These are surreal numbers from the reigning Finals MVP. His passing continues to be underrated by the folks in the NBA, as he has recorded 19 games with seven or more assists for the Bucks.

With the East as competitive as it is right now, Giannis Antetokounmpo is definitely a frontrunner for the MVP award given the fact that his team sits half a game behind the leaders of the Eastern Conference, the Miami Heat. If the Bucks keep up this momentum and Giannis can maintain this level of performance, he will be the heavy favorite to take home his third MVP award in the summer.

