Watch: Wild scene breaks out as Bennedict Mathurin sparks brawl by hitting $90,000,000 star with "closed fist"

Bennedict Mathurin of the Indiana Pacers incited a wild scene in Game 4 of their Eastern Conference semifinals matchup against the Cleveland Cavaliers on Sunday. Mathurin was ejected after hitting De'Andre Hunter with a "closed fist" in the first quarter.

With around four minutes left in the first period, the Pacers had possession of the ball when a referee called a foul on Sam Merrill for holding on to Tyrese Haliburton. As the call was made, Hunter pushed Mathurin to the floor, prompting Myles Turner to retaliate with a shove.

It prompted players and coaches to separate those involved to avoid further incidents. Officials reviewed what happened and called Mathurin for a Flagrant 2 foul for using a "closed fist" on Hunter, leading to his ejection. The $90 million Cavs forward and Turner were given one technical foul each.

Here's the video of the incident:

Explore the NBA Draft 2024 with our free NBA Mock Draft Simulator & be the GM of your favorite NBA team.

Bennedict Mathurin has a history with De'Andre Hunter in this series. In Game 1, Mathurin's swipe on Hunter during a fastbreak caused a minor shoulder discomfort for the Cleveland Cavaliers forward. Later in the game, Mathurin blocked Hunter's dunk attempt, causing him to fall hard on his hand.

Hunter suffered a right thumb injury and was out for Game 2, as the Indiana Pacers took a shock 2-0 lead. The Virginia product returned in Game 3, trash-talking with Mathurin, and a referee called a double technical foul on them late in the third quarter.

It will be interesting to see if Mathurin gets suspended for Game 5, where the Pacers could close things out and advance to the Eastern Conference Finals for the second straight year.

Bennedict Mathurin involved in postgame fight in first round

Bennedict Mathurin involved in postgame fight in first round. (Photo: GETTY)

It has been an intense postseason for the Indiana Pacers, starting in the first round against the Milwaukee Bucks. The Pacers and Bucks didn't like each other, and there was no shortage of drama during the series.

Bennedict Mathurin got into it with Giannis Antetokounmpo after the Pacers eliminated the Bucks in five games. Mathurin and Antetokounmpo were hugging it out when things suddenly escalated, with "The Greek Freak" grabbing Mathurin's head, as teammates separated them quickly.

Speaking to Dustin Dopirak of The Indianapolis Star, Mathurin downplayed the incident and had nothing but praise for the two-time NBA MVP.

"It's nothing," Mathurin said. "It's just competitive. Two competitors. He's a great player. We went out there. We chopped it up. He's a great guy."

If the Pacers advance to the Eastern Conference Finals, Mathurin will likely get into it with someone again. He likes to talk trash, which he could back up with his game.

