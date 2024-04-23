WATCH: Witness Jamal Murray's insane buzzer-beater up close from front row angles to 154 BPM chaos

Denver Nuggets star Jamal Murray recently capped off a remarkable comeback for the Denver Nuggets in Game 2 of the playoffs. The game-winning shot has earned praise as one of the best game winners of the season.

With the stakes at an all-time hugh, it couldn't have come at a better time. Following the jaw-dropping shot, more and more angles continued to surface of the game-winner.

A post was made on X asking fans who were at the game to send clips of Murray's shot. The replies certainly didn't disappoint, with a number of angles surfacing of the shot, most notably, from the front row.

70% Win (110-25-1) 70% Win (110-25-1) 70% Win (110-25-1) Unlock Free tips from our Experts Get Picks Now

Here's the video:

Expand Tweet

As Jamal Murray explained after the game, although he had struggled from the floor throughout the game, his teammates encouraged him to continue to shoot.

Down the stretch, he knocked down a couple of big shots that helped give the team a massive playoff win.

"I told my teammates when I was struggling, 'I'm going to look for y'all,' and every single one of them told me to keep shooting.

"They told me to stay aggressive and keep looking for it, keep hunting, and when I had the ball with two seconds left, I knew once I had made a couple, the next one should go down, as well."

Looking at Jamal Murray and the Denver Nuggets' performance in Game 2 of playoff series against the LA Lakers

As previously mentioned, Jamal Murray and the Denver Nuggets struggled in the narrow win over the LA Lakers. After going down by four in the first quarter, Jamal Murray and the Nuggets were outscored by the Lakers 31-20 in the second.

In the second half, momentum began to swing Denver's way, as it held the Lakers to just 20 points in the third quarter. With Game 2 hanging in the balance, the Nuggets rallied in the fourth, outscoring the Lakers by 12 en route a win.

Although he shot 0-5 from downtown and 9-24 from the floor, Murray's game-winner reminded fans that he's one of the best crunch-time performers in the league.

As coach Michael Malone indicated after the game, the performance was a great example of why Jamal Murray is a star. While he may have struggled throughout the game, the reigning NBA champ never shies away from the big moments.

With the Nuggets up 2-0 in the series, the two teams will have two days off before action resumes in LA on Thursday. As the LA Lakers look to stave off a 3-0 deficit to the reigning champs, it's clear that the stakes couldn't be higher as they head back to the Crypto.com arena.

× Feedback Why did you not like this content? Clickbait / Misleading

Factually Incorrect

Hateful or Abusive

Baseless Opinion

Too Many Ads

Other Cancel Submit Was this article helpful? Thank You for feedback