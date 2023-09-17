Watch: WNBA's Tiffany Hayes hilariously replicates Shedeur Sanders' flex before game with Lynx

Before Tiffany Hayes and the Connecticut Sun tipped off on Sunday, she showed love to one of college football's top players. While going through warmups, she replicated Sheduer Sanders' watch flex that has been made famous on social media.

The motion Tiffany Hayes did is in reference to Shedeur Sanders' recent actions on the football field. Son of NFL legend Deion Sanders, the rising star has his father's swagger. He let this show in full force.

As one of the top NIL earners in college football, Sanders was flashing some nice jewelry to an opponent. While someone was in his face talking trash, he proceeded to show off an expensive watch. The two were quickly separated before the situation got out of hand.

Sanders is off to a hot start this season, putting up big numbers in his first three games. He's already thrown for close to 1,300 yards and has 10 touchdowns to just one interception.

Colorado's football team has become a social media sensation to start of this season. Led by the loud-mouth NFL Hall of Famer, they are putting the NCAA on notice one week at a time.

Instances like this are proof of how Sanders and Colorado have taken the sports world by storm. Just a few weeks into the season, other pro athletes are already showing them love for their attitude on the field.

How has Tiffany Hayes performed this season?

Tiffany Hayes is an 11-year veteran in the WNBA after being drafted 14th overall in 2012. She's spent most of her career with the Atlanta Dream, but joined the Connecticut Sun this season.

Hayes has played in 40 games for the Sun this season and is averaging 12.1 points, 3.0 rebounds and 2.6 assists. The 5-foot-10 forward is a former All-Star, but hasn't received a nomination since 2017.

This season, the Sun are one of the top teams in the WNBA. Right now, they are in third place with a record of 27-13. The only teams with more wins than them are the New York Liberty and Las Vegas Aces.

Hayes has been a major contributor for the Sun in her first season with the team. She is the fourth-leading scorer on the team, but is one of their most efficient shooters (47.6% FG / 36.6% 3P).