Watch: "Ya'll make some noise for Kobe" - Drake pays homage to late Kobe Bryant at LA gig

During his current tour, Drake paid homage to the late, great Kobe Byrant during his show in Los Angeles on Tuesday night. A fan threw up a black, Bryant jersey on stage and Drake held up the jersey to honor the Hall of Famer.

“Ya’ll make some noise for Kobe,” Drake said on stage.

He went on to praise Bryant and get the crowd going. He paused the show to pick up the jersey and give Bryant his flowers, asking the crowd to show their appreciation.

“I’mma hold this up cause we gotta show love for Kobe one time,” Drake said.

The crowd responded with a loud roar that persisted and Drake then continued the rest of his show.

Bryant's birthday is August 23rd, so it was a fitting tribute. Fans and the City of Los Angeles have also deemed August 24 as Mamba Day. The day honors his jersey numbers 8 and 24.

Bryant was of course known as the “Black Mamba”. His famous work ethic and competitive spirit were known as “Mamba Mentality”.

The show was Drake’s second show at Crypto.com Arena as he embarks on his “It’s All a Blur” Tour. During his first show in LA, Drake gave a shout-out to current Laker and longtime friend LeBron James.

He featured James and his son Bronny a few times during the show. He gave the two a couple of shout-outs and asked the LA Laker fans to show some love to the current NBA legend.

Is Drake a Lakers fan?

Drake is famously known to be a Toronto Raptors fan. He is often seen sitting in his prime courtside seat during Raptor playoff games. He even released a short mixtape to celebrate the Raptors championship in 2019.

However, he is also known for supporting the biggest stars and jumping on other team’s bandwagons. Drake has been accused of being a frontrunner at times and has been seen wearing jerseys and hats from many teams.

He was once famously barred from entering the Miami Heat locker room. The rapper wanted to enter to celebrate the team’s title with James and company.

Drake would undoubtedly be in attendance if the Lakers reached the Finals again this season. He'd most likely be rooting for James, unless they were playing his hometown Raptors.

