"Watch ya mouth when you bring up The Burner" - Jalen Brunson's 38-pt night over Milwaukee Bucks has NBA fans mocking Becky Hammon

Jalen Brunson and the New York Knicks took care of business against the Milwaukee Bucks in their Christmas Day game. Brunson had an excellent game, and fans were impressed with his incredible performance against the duo of Giannis Antetokounmpo and Damian Lillard.

Fans couldn't help but express their excitement for Brunson. Last week, he was a topic of discussion for Las Vegas head coach Becky Hammon and former NBA player Kendrick Perkins. Hammon argued with Perk that the Knicks point guard is too small to be a tier 1 star in the league.

"At the end of the day, they don't have a dude," Hammon said. "You gotta have a dude, you got to have a 1A dude. And they're missing that. He too small. If your best player is small, you're not winning. John Stockton, Allen Iverson, Steve Nash, you can go down the list. Steph Curry is the only dude."

Hammon's comments caused an uproar among the fans, who defended Brunson. Many believe that despite being shorter than most stars, he can still lead the team and be the main attraction for any franchise.

In their Christmas Day game, Brunson had 38 points, four rebounds and six assists. The 6-foot-1 guard shot 54% from the field against the Bucks.

After the game, tons of fans reacted to Brunson's performance, which led the Knicks to a win.

This was Brunson's second game since Hammon shared her thoughts about his All-Star potential. He's since dropped back-to-back games where he had more than 35 points. He's also shot higher than 50% over the past two games.

Brunson may not tower over others like Giannis or LeBron James, but he's got the skills and talent to show for it.

Jalen Brunson has outplayed the Bucks all season long

The New York Knicks have played against the Milwaukee Bucks for the fourth time this season. While tonight marks the team's first win over Milwaukee, Jalen Brunson has played tremendously well against them.

In their first game, Brunson had an explosive scoring night. He had 45 points, five rebounds and four assists. Although he struggled to make shots from three, he shot over 50% from the field. Unfortunately, they weren't able to get the win over the Bucks and had a 110-105 loss.

Brunson's hot streak against New York gradually cooled off in their second meeting. He had 24 points, three rebounds and six assists. That was the only game where he shot less than 45% from the field.

The star point guard had a great outing in the third game. He had 36 points, three rebounds and seven assists over Milwaukee. Sadly, it resulted in a 130-111 loss.

Now, the Knicks have finally won a game over the Bucks this season, thanks to Brunson's performance.

