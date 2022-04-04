Watch: "You said I can't say Ohio State" - LeBron James finally reveals two colleges he would’ve loved to play for

LeBron James is one of the greatest NBA players to have entered the league straight out of high school. The hype around him and his performances made sense for him to skip college at the time and enter the NBA draft early. Had he decided to go to college, the four-time MVP would have had plenty of offers from some of the top programs.

LeBron History 🏀 @bronhistory 15 year-old LeBron James drops 25 points in his first high school state championship game…as a FRESHMAN.



22 years ago today. 15 year-old LeBron James drops 25 points in his first high school state championship game…as a FRESHMAN.22 years ago today. https://t.co/JY2AnlYuSx

It would've been interesting to see which college James would choose. He would have likely opted to go to Ohio State as that would keep him closer to his hometown.

During a recent appearance on The Bird & Diana Taurasi Show, the 'King' was asked to pick a different college aside from Ohio State, though, and he couldn't decide between Duke and North Carolina. Here's what James said:

“In a different world, I probably would have gone between—and this is gonna ruffle a lot of feathers—it would’ve been between Duke and North Carolina.”

North Carolina and Duke are two of the most successful sides in NCAA tournaments. Either college would've received a massive boost had LeBron James decided to go to college instead of making himself eligible for the NBA draft.

LeBron James-led LA Lakers hopes of play-in qualification continue to diminish.

LeBron James is likely to miss out on the playoffs for only the fourth time in his NBA career this season. The 37-year-old and LA Lakers have endured a difficult year collectively. They are 11th in the Western Conference standings with a 31-47 record, vying to make the tenth seed and achieve play-in tournament qualification.

However, their current losing streak extends to six games, and the Lakers now find themselves two games behind the tenth-ranked San Antonio Spurs in the standings. LeBron James was unavailable in their previous outing due to an ankle injury against the Denver Nuggets as the Lakers lost the game 129-118.

Much like the rest of the season, LA once again blew a decent lead in this game. They held a nine-point advantage midway through the first half, but couldn't hold off Nikola Jokic and Co. down the stretch. The Lakers were outscored 24-34 in the fourth quarter, eventually leading to yet another disappointing loss.

LeBron and Anthony Davis remain questionable to play for the Lakers in their last four games of the season. The duo have played through injuries for the second year in a row, leading to most of the Purple and Gold's struggles this campaign.

Edited by Diptanil Roy