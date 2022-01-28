Watch: Zach LaVine makes a wholesome in-flight announcement to break the news of DeMar DeRozan's 5th All-Star selection

Chicago Bulls' DeMar DeRozan made his return to the All-Star lineup for the first time since 2018. His teammate Zach LaVine could not contain his excitement upon the announcement.

LaVine made a wholesome gesture to express his happiness. He announced DeRozan's selection on the Bulls' flight to Texas ahead of their game against the San Antonio Spurs. Here's the clip (via Chicago Bulls):

"Attention, attention, attention, this is your flight captain speaking from flight 8, flight LaVine. We're heading on our way to San Antonio with a big announcement of our boy, DeMar DeRozan, with his fifth All-Star selection this year. All-Star starter, give it up to our boy, Deebo. Congrats dog, congrats, congrats!"

DeMar DeRozan was voted in as an Eastern Conference All-Star starter after accumulating 155 player votes. His vote count was the sixth-most among all players, and the most fan and media. It helped him claim his fifth selection.

DeRozan has had a stellar year thus far, which has also seen him get consideration for the MVP award. He is averaging 26.4 points and five rebounds per contest on 49.7% shooting from the floor.

DeRozan led the Bulls to a 30-17 record so far. They are currently 0.5 games behind leaders Miami Heat with a game in hand.

DeMar DeRozan says Chicago Bulls teammate Zach LaVine woke up a lot of people on the plane with his announcement

Zach LaVine's enthusiasm to see DeMar DeRozan make the All-Star campaign did not stop him from waking up a lot of people that were asleep on the flight.

According to KC Johnson of NBC Sports, DeRozan revealed that LaVine "woke up a lot of people."

It's great to see the two guards bonding well off the court, as this kind of chemistry is often the key to a team being successful. The Chicago Bulls have indeed accomplished a lot thus far, thanks to DeRozan and Zach LaVine's excellent leadership qualities.

K.C. Johnson @KCJHoop DeRozan: "Trae is definitely an All-Star. I felt Zach should’ve been in there as well. You see it from the players’ reaction. Nothing against Trae at all. But I think that would’ve been dope to have the both of us in there as starters. No question he’ll be in there next week." DeRozan: "Trae is definitely an All-Star. I felt Zach should’ve been in there as well. You see it from the players’ reaction. Nothing against Trae at all. But I think that would’ve been dope to have the both of us in there as starters. No question he’ll be in there next week."

Zach LaVine was also close to making the All-Star starters list after achieving 73 player votes compared to Trae Young's tally of 46. Young will be starting the All-Star game as the other Eastern Conference backcourt player. He is averaging 24.9 points and 4.9 rebounds.

Also Read Article Continues below

DeRozan and LaVine have been a problem to deal with for their opponents this campaign. Their ability to close out games has been exceptional. It has been instrumental in the Chicago Bulls storming their way back into playoff contention this year.

Edited by Diptanil Roy