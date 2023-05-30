Game 7 of the Eastern Conference Finals (ECF) is underway as the Boston Celtics try to make history by becoming the first team to come back from a 3-0 deficit. However, as of the time of this writing, it seems like the Celtics might not make it happen with the way they've played in the game so far.

During the halftime show, Charles Barkley expressed his sentiments on how the Boston Celtics performed in the first half. Boston had a lackluster first quarter, scoring only 15 points and missing all of their three-point attempts. While they picked up the pace a bit in the 2nd quarter, it still wasn't enough to take the lead.

“Watching these dumba** Celtics play is making my head hurt,” Barkley said. "I can't let it go man. If you just come to the game and say 'We're just gonna jack up threes and if we win, we gonna win. If we miss them, we gonna lose.'"

Chuck continued:

"It's so bad to watch them play. There's no ball movement, no body movement, and it's just so frustrating to watch a team with this much talent play stupid."

Is this the end for the Boston Celtics?

As of the time of this writing, Game 7 of the ECF is still ongoing on the Boston Celtics have struggled to pick up the pace. In a span of three quarters, the Celtics are yet to take their first lead of the game. However, with the way things are going, getting back into the game seems like a daunting task.

Jimmy Butler and Caleb Martin have kicked it up a notch and shifted gears in Game 7. As of this publishing, they're the only players in the entire game to score more than 20 points. None of the guys from the Celtics have at least 20 points at the moment. Their scoring leader in three quarters is Derrick White, who has 18 points so far.

With White being the top-scoring player for the Celtics, that just means both Jaylen Brown and Jayson Tatum have choked and it's hurting the team badly.

