"Way better than night night"- Lakers fans break the internet after LeBron James hits 'The Silencer'

LeBron James brought back his iconic "The Silencer" celebration on Saturday night as the LA Lakers took down the New Orleans Pelicans at the Smoothie King Center. Lakers fans went wild on social media after James used the iconic celebration after "silencing" the Pelicans.

Late in the game, the four-time NBA champion hit two clutch 3-point shots to help the Lakers get the win in New Orleans. James gave the Lakers the 98-97 lead with 1:51 left and hit another one with under a minute remaining to extend the lead to four points.

That's when James pulled out "The Silencer" as the crowd inside the Smoothie King Center booed. He finished with 21 points, seven rebounds and five assists, while Anthony Davis led the way with 30 points and 14 boards. Rookie swingman Dalton Knecht had a career-high 27 points as he started in place of the injured Rui Hachimura.

LA Lakers fans were happy to see "The Silencer" back in the spotlight. Some even took shots at Steph Curry's "Night Night" celebration, thinking LeBron James' iconic taunt was far superior.

"Way better than night night respectfully," a fan wrote.

"Bro saw the night night getting too much press and he had to pull out his dusty emote," one fan claimed.

"Curry needs to take notes," another fan remarked.

Steph Curry used the "Night Night" earlier this week when the Golden State Warriors beat the Dallas Mavericks in the 2024 Emirates NBA Cup. Curry scored the Warriors' last 12 points to help them get the win against a familiar face in Klay Thompson.

"A Steph night night and a LeBron silencer in the same week," a fan replied.

"Coldest celebration in NBA history," one fan added.

"He saw the post saying he doesn’t do The Silencer anymore," another fan commented.

LeBron James first used "The Silencer" on Feb. 12, 2014, when the Miami Heat beat the Golden State Warriors at The Oracle Arena. James barely used it thereafter, with the latest one before Saturday night was three years ago in an overtime win over the Indiana Pacers.

LeBron James comments on using "The Silencer"

LeBron James comments on using "The Silencer". (Photo: IMAGN)

After the LA Lakers secured the victory, cameras caught up with LeBron James, who commented about using "The Silencer" once again. James knew that he hadn't used it for quite some time, so it was time to do it again.

"It's been a while, right?" James said. "It's been a while. I got a couple nice cellys, you know?"

The Lakers improved to 9-4 for the season and have now won five in a row. They are tied with the Houston Rockets and Phoenix Suns for the third-best record in the Western Conference.

